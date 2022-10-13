Jump to content

Liveupdated1665676850

Bodo/Glimt vs Arsenal LIVE: Europa League team news and line-ups as Saka and Odegaard start

Arsenal attempt to make it three wins from three in the Europa League as they travel to Bodo/Glimt

Michael Jones
Thursday 13 October 2022 17:00
Comments
'The feeling of beating Liverpool is so powerful' - Arteta on return to the top

Arsenal can make it three wins from three in their Europa League campaign as they travel to Norway to face Bodo/Glimt this evening. The Gunners sit top of group A with six points and four matches to play in the group stages.

Mikel Arteta’s side are in exceptional form and come into the game on the back of a 3-2 win over Liverpool in the Premier League. The manager has plenty of reasons to be optimistic, Arsenal are unbeaten in five matches and have scored at least three goals in each of the last four including a 3-0 victory over Bodo/Glimt last week.

For their part the Norwegian side have a win, a loss, and a draw from their three group fixtures so far and managed to heavily beat Roma – managed by Jose Mourinho - 6-1 in the Europa Conference League last year. They will prove to be trickier opponents on home soil but Arsenal should have enough quality to get the job done tonight.

Follow the action as Arsenal look to keep their Europa League winning streak going against Bodo/Glimt:

1665676850

Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli earn frenetic Arsenal win over Liverpool

You might call it flawed perfection, at least one side. Arsenal stay top of the league as well on a winning streak at home, but only after one of those games that was only enriched by error after error. Some might include the referee and Jurgen Klopp’s tactical decisions. What was beyond doubt was that Mikel Arteta’s side ultimately made far fewer mistakes than Liverpool – and generally looked a much better side – to fully deserve a rollocking 3-2 win. It means that Arsenal can continue to believe they will challenge for a title, with eight wins from nine and this – at least notionally – the biggest victory yet.

There’s just now the question over whether a win over Liverpool means the same, because Klopp has to face up to whether there is more wrong with this side than the formation or form. For Liverpool, far from flawed perfection, it’s a perfect storm of problems. Something feels broken, disconnected, and the most galling thing is the questions that will inevitably come over Klopp’s responses – whether he even knows how to respond.

His approach has served to completely neutralise their most potent attack in Mohamed Salah, who was then taken off in a decision that seemed inevitable rather than any way surprising. Behind him, Trent Alexander-Arnold had another poor defensive performance, albeit one accompanied by the explanation that he was actually injured. He also went off.

1665676610

Bodo/Glimt vs Arsenal

After losing in London in the reverse fixture last time out, Bodo/Glimt could lose consecutive games in a single season in major European competition for the first time since September 1996 in the Uefa Cup, both against Trabzonspor.

Michael Jones13 October 2022 16:56
1665676250

Arsenal arrive at the ground

Kick off is just under an hour away and the Gunners have arrived at the Aspmyra Stadion.

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)
(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)
Michael Jones13 October 2022 16:50
1665675890

Odegaard on returning to Norway

Martin Odegaard will captain Arsenal tonight as he returns to his home country with his club side.

He spoke about what it feels like to return home and said: “It’s cool to come to Norway with Arsenal and play in the Europa League here. It’s awesome.

“I have noticed it’s getting a lot of attention in Norway, so I’m really looking forward to it.”

Michael Jones13 October 2022 16:44
1665675530

Gabriel Martinelli sends message to Arsenal teammates after Liverpool win

Gabriel Martinelli wants Arsenal to remain grounded after they returned to the top of the Premier League with a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Liverpool.

Bukayo Saka scored the winner from the penalty spot to send the Gunners back to the summit, with Sunday’s opponents now trailing 14 points behind having pushed Manchester City all the way for the title last term.

Arsenal have enjoyed an impressive start to the season – having lost just one game against Manchester United – and are being spoken about as contenders, but Martinelli, who fired Arsenal into an early lead against Liverpool, has urged caution.

“I think we need to keep our feet on the floor and go game by game and try to win all of them,” the Brazilian told the club’s website.

1665675124

Bodo/Glimt vs Arsenal team changes

There are just two changes from the home side to the team that lined-up at the Emirates last Thursday. Brede Moe and Joel Mvuka are taken out with Ola Solbakken and Marius Hoibraten brought in.

Mikel Arteta meanwhile makes five changes to the Arsenal team that played in the reverse fixture and seven from the side that beat Liverpool at the weekend.

Martin Odegaard returns to captain the side and their are starts for Kieran Tierney, Eddie Nketiah, Albert Sambi Lokonga and Fabio Vieira.

Michael Jones13 October 2022 16:32
1665674800

Bodo/Glimt vs Arsenal line-ups

Bodo/Glimt XI: Haikin, Sampsted, Lode, Hoibraten, Wembangomo, Vetlesen, Berg, Saltnes, Solbakken, Espejord, Pellegrino

Arsenal XI: Turner, White, Holding, Saliba, Tierney, Lokonga, Vieira, Odegaard, Saka, Nelson, Nketiah

Michael Jones13 October 2022 16:26
1665674690

Tonight’s venue

Bodo/Glimt play at the Aspmyra Stadion, which holds 8,270 spectators but the Norwegian club are hoping to build a new 10,000-seater stadium to mark Glimt being named European Capital of Culture for 2024, with the aim of making it the most sustainable stadium in the world.

The club’s supporters are known to bring a giant yellow toothbrush to their games, a tradition that started after the item was used by fans to conduct singing in the stands and for many years visiting teams have received a yellow toothbrush ahead of matches.

(Action Images via Reuters)
Michael Jones13 October 2022 16:24
1665674330

No Jesus for Arsenal

Arsenal have left Brazil striker Gabriel Jesus out of their squad for tonight’s Europa League game at Bodo/Glimt. He suffered a head injury in the Gunners’ 3-2 win over Liverpool on Sunday but the omission is to give the striker time to rest up.

The 25-year-old has played all 11 games for the Gunners this season, scoring five goals and registering five assists.

"We felt that with everything he’s been through in the last few weeks that it would be better for him to stay at home," said Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta.

Michael Jones13 October 2022 16:18
1665673970

Mikel Arteta responds to criticism from former captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has hit back at criticism from former captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - insisting his current squad is more “hard-working” than in previous years.

Aubamayang left the Emirates Stadium for Barcelona in February, his contract torn up having not been in and around the first-team after Arteta dropped his then-skipper for returning late from an agreed break.

His stint in Spain lasted just seven months before he returned to the Premier League with Chelsea and a video emerged in recent days of the Gabon forward slating Arteta’s management skills.

“To manage big characters or big players, he (Arteta) can’t deal with it,” Aubameyang was recorded as saying in an interview with A Jewellers.

“He (Arteta) needs some young players, they don’t say anything, they listen.”

