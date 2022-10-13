Bodo/Glimt vs Arsenal LIVE: Europa League team news and line-ups as Saka and Odegaard start
Arsenal attempt to make it three wins from three in the Europa League as they travel to Bodo/Glimt
Arsenal can make it three wins from three in their Europa League campaign as they travel to Norway to face Bodo/Glimt this evening. The Gunners sit top of group A with six points and four matches to play in the group stages.
Mikel Arteta’s side are in exceptional form and come into the game on the back of a 3-2 win over Liverpool in the Premier League. The manager has plenty of reasons to be optimistic, Arsenal are unbeaten in five matches and have scored at least three goals in each of the last four including a 3-0 victory over Bodo/Glimt last week.
For their part the Norwegian side have a win, a loss, and a draw from their three group fixtures so far and managed to heavily beat Roma – managed by Jose Mourinho - 6-1 in the Europa Conference League last year. They will prove to be trickier opponents on home soil but Arsenal should have enough quality to get the job done tonight.
Follow the action as Arsenal look to keep their Europa League winning streak going against Bodo/Glimt:
Bodo/Glimt vs Arsenal
After losing in London in the reverse fixture last time out, Bodo/Glimt could lose consecutive games in a single season in major European competition for the first time since September 1996 in the Uefa Cup, both against Trabzonspor.
Arsenal arrive at the ground
Kick off is just under an hour away and the Gunners have arrived at the Aspmyra Stadion.
Odegaard on returning to Norway
Martin Odegaard will captain Arsenal tonight as he returns to his home country with his club side.
He spoke about what it feels like to return home and said: “It’s cool to come to Norway with Arsenal and play in the Europa League here. It’s awesome.
“I have noticed it’s getting a lot of attention in Norway, so I’m really looking forward to it.”
Bodo/Glimt vs Arsenal team changes
There are just two changes from the home side to the team that lined-up at the Emirates last Thursday. Brede Moe and Joel Mvuka are taken out with Ola Solbakken and Marius Hoibraten brought in.
Mikel Arteta meanwhile makes five changes to the Arsenal team that played in the reverse fixture and seven from the side that beat Liverpool at the weekend.
Martin Odegaard returns to captain the side and their are starts for Kieran Tierney, Eddie Nketiah, Albert Sambi Lokonga and Fabio Vieira.
Bodo/Glimt vs Arsenal line-ups
Bodo/Glimt XI: Haikin, Sampsted, Lode, Hoibraten, Wembangomo, Vetlesen, Berg, Saltnes, Solbakken, Espejord, Pellegrino
Arsenal XI: Turner, White, Holding, Saliba, Tierney, Lokonga, Vieira, Odegaard, Saka, Nelson, Nketiah
Tonight’s venue
Bodo/Glimt play at the Aspmyra Stadion, which holds 8,270 spectators but the Norwegian club are hoping to build a new 10,000-seater stadium to mark Glimt being named European Capital of Culture for 2024, with the aim of making it the most sustainable stadium in the world.
The club’s supporters are known to bring a giant yellow toothbrush to their games, a tradition that started after the item was used by fans to conduct singing in the stands and for many years visiting teams have received a yellow toothbrush ahead of matches.
No Jesus for Arsenal
Arsenal have left Brazil striker Gabriel Jesus out of their squad for tonight’s Europa League game at Bodo/Glimt. He suffered a head injury in the Gunners’ 3-2 win over Liverpool on Sunday but the omission is to give the striker time to rest up.
The 25-year-old has played all 11 games for the Gunners this season, scoring five goals and registering five assists.
"We felt that with everything he’s been through in the last few weeks that it would be better for him to stay at home," said Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta.
