Arsenal can make it three wins from three in their Europa League campaign as they travel to Norway to face Bodo/Glimt this evening. The Gunners sit top of group A with six points and four matches to play in the group stages.

Mikel Arteta’s side are in exceptional form and come into the game on the back of a 3-2 win over Liverpool in the Premier League. The manager has plenty of reasons to be optimistic, Arsenal are unbeaten in five matches and have scored at least three goals in each of the last four including a 3-0 victory over Bodo/Glimt last week.

For their part the Norwegian side have a win, a loss, and a draw from their three group fixtures so far and managed to heavily beat Roma – managed by Jose Mourinho - 6-1 in the Europa Conference League last year. They will prove to be trickier opponents on home soil but Arsenal should have enough quality to get the job done tonight.

Follow the action as Arsenal look to keep their Europa League winning streak going against Bodo/Glimt: