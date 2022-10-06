Arsenal v Bodo/Glimt live stream: How to watch Europa League fixture online and on TV
All you need to know about the match
Mikel Arteta has spoken on the importance of squad rotation ahead of his side’s Europa League clash against Bodo/Glimt on Thursday.
Arteta’s side have sparkling form this season. They are top of the Premier League, one point clear of Manchester City, and haven’t lost a Europa League match either. But the boss is aware of the hectic schedule that faces his players and so won’t hestitate to rotate the squad.
“You have to go game by game and then form, performances and how players are physically and mentally will dictate how we use them,” he said.
“For sure we’re gonna need everybody. The schedule is hectic and demanding and we need to think very carefully about how we’re going to use and load the players.”
But who will he start and how can fans watch? Here’s all you need to know.
When is it?
The match will take place on Thursday, 6 October at 8pm BST at the Emirates.
How can I watch?
The game will be available to watch on BT Sport 2 and on their app.
Team news
Arsenal remain without Mohamed Elneny and Emile Smith Rowe and though many may have expected a return for Cedric Soares, the star has picked up a knock. Martin Odegaard and Oleksandr Zinchenko are also not expected to start due to their fitness.
For Bodo Glimt Sondre Fet is out with a knee injury.
Predicted line-ups
Arsenal: Turner; Tomiyasu, Holding, Gabriel, Tierney; Xhaka, Lokonga; Marquinhos, Vieira, Martinelli; Nketiah
Bodo/Glimt: Haikin; Sampsted, Moe, Hoibraten, Wembangomo; Saltnes, Berg, Vetlesen; Mvuka, Espejord, Pellegrino
Odds
Arsenal - 1/5
Draw - 11/2
Bodo/Glimt - 12/1
Prediction
Arsenal have sparkling form at the moment and head into the match off the back of a stunning North London Derby win. They should be able to deal a heavy defeat if they do not under-estimate their opponents. Arsenal 3-0 Bodo/Glimt.
