Arsenal vs Bodo/Glimt predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Europa League fixture

All you need to know about the match

Sarah Rendell
Thursday 06 October 2022 06:57
(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal will host Bodo/Glimt in the Europa League on Thursday night and in the build-up there has been talk on how one Gunners star almost signed for Liverpool.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has detailed how he tried to bag Martin Odegaard, who signed for Arsenal at the start of last season after a loan spell.

“I really like him [Odegaard]. It’s easy these days,” Klopp told TV2. “It was a bit more difficult at the start of his career when he was at Real Madrid. Then it looked like it might not go his way. I was really disappointed by that, because we wanted him in Dortmund when he was very young.

“We had a long conversation when he was still a boy, together with his father. In the end he decided on Madrid, and that’s fine, but that’s why I’ve always followed him.”

But will he start this evening and how can fans watch? Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

The match will take place on Thursday, 6 October at 8pm BST at the Emirates.

How can I watch?

The game will be available to watch on BT Sport 2 and on their app.

Team news

Arsenal remain without Mohamed Elneny and Emile Smith Rowe and though many may have expected a return for Cedric Soares, the star has picked up a knock. Martin Odegaard and Oleksandr Zinchenko are also not expected to start due to their fitness.

For Bodo Glimt Sondre Fet is out with a knee injury.

Predicted line-ups

Arsenal: Turner; Tomiyasu, Holding, Gabriel, Tierney; Xhaka, Lokonga; Marquinhos, Vieira, Martinelli; Nketiah

Bodo/Glimt: Haikin; Sampsted, Moe, Hoibraten, Wembangomo; Saltnes, Berg, Vetlesen; Mvuka, Espejord, Pellegrino

Odds

Arsenal - 1/5

Draw - 11/2

Bodo/Glimt - 12/1

Prediction

Arsenal have sparkling form at the moment and head into the match off the back of a stunning North London Derby win. They should be able to deal a heavy defeat if they do not under-estimate their opponents. Arsenal 3-0 Bodo/Glimt.

