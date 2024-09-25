Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Arsenal turn attention to the Carabao Cup tonight when they face Bolton at the Emirates.

Mikel Arteta’s side secured a valuable point against bitter rivals Manchester City last Sunday, despite John Stones’ late equaliser.

After talk of ‘the dart arts’ in the outcome of a fiery contest at the Etihad, the Gunners will likely freshen up their line-up to take on their League One opponents.

While Ian Evatt's side are down in 19th in the table, they travel to north London with confidence after last weekend’s 5-2 win over Reading.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game:

When is Arsenal vs Bolton?

The match kicks off at 7:45pm BST on Wednesday 25 September at Emirates Stadium.

Where can I watch it?

The game will be shown live on Sky Sports Football, Main Event and Ultra HDR. Subscribers can stream the game on the Sky Go app.

If you're not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.



What is the team news?

David Raya, Riccardo Calafiori and Jurrien Timber will all need fitness tests after suffering from cramps and knocks towards the end of the draw at Man City. Gabriel Martinelli and Ben White are also doubts.

Leandro Trossard serves a one-game ban after his red card. While Mikel Merino (shoulder), Martin Odegaard (ankle), Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee), Oleksandr Zinchenko (calf) and Kieran Tierney (hamstring) are all set to remain out. Neto, on loan from Bournemouth, is cup-tied.

Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly could earn starts if Arteta rotates his side.

Arsenal academy prospect Jordi Osei-Tutu remains out for Bolton with a knee injury, with Carlos Mendes Gomes (Achilles), Klaidi Lolos (ankle), Gethin Jones (knee) and Will Forrester are also set to remain on the sidelines.

Predicted lineups

Arsenal: Raya; Nichols, Gabriel, Kiwior, Lewis-Skelly; Rice, Jorginho; Saka, Nwaneri, Sterling; Jesus

Bolton: Southwood; Toal, Johnston, Santos; Dacres-Cogley, Thomason, Arfield, Dempsey, Schon; Adeboyejo, Charles

Odds

Arsenal 1/11

Draw 8/1

Bolton 14/1

Prediction

The Gunners should have too much here for Bolton, despite the risk of a hangover following the intense match at the Etihad. 3-0.

