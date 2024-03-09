Arsenal vs Brentford LIVE: Latest Premier League updates

✕ Close Jamie Carragher teases Martin Odegaard about Arsenal photographer after 6-0 win

Arsenal have the chance to go top of the Premier League for the first time since Christmas as the Gunners host Brentford tonight. A run of seven wins in a row in the Premier League while breaking several scoring records has helped the Gunners close the gap on title rivals Liverpool and Manchester City, who meet at Anfield tomorrow lunchtime.

But Mikel Arteta’s side can leapfrog both before then as they go in search of an eighth consecutive league victory. Arsenal have scored 31 goals during their winning run, and in beating Sheffield United 6-0 on Monday night they became they first team in English football history to win three away games in a row by five goals or more. Arsenal have also been on fire at home - and they put Newcastle to the sword on their last outing in north London.

Brentford will be out to frustrate Arsenal and boost their survival bid, as Thomas Frank’s side managed last season with a 1-1 draw at the Emirates. Ivan Toney was heavily linked with a move to Arsenal in January, before Arteta’s forwards found their stunning goalscoring form. Could the England striker return to haunt the Gunners once more?

Follow live updates from Arsenal vs Brentford in today’s match blog, and get all the latest match odds and tips, here: