Arsenal vs Brentford LIVE: Latest Premier League updates

Arsenal vs Brentford LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more as Gunners look to go top
Can the Gunners go top of the Premier League ahead of Liverpool facing Manchester City tomorrow?
Arsenal have the chance to go top of the Premier League for the first time since Christmas as the Gunners host Brentford tonight. A run of seven wins in a row in the Premier League while breaking several scoring records has helped the Gunners close the gap on title rivals Liverpool and Manchester City, who meet at Anfield tomorrow lunchtime.
But Mikel Arteta’s side can leapfrog both before then as they go in search of an eighth consecutive league victory. Arsenal have scored 31 goals during their winning run, and in beating Sheffield United 6-0 on Monday night they became they first team in English football history to win three away games in a row by five goals or more. Arsenal have also been on fire at home - and they put Newcastle to the sword on their last outing in north London.
Brentford will be out to frustrate Arsenal and boost their survival bid, as Thomas Frank’s side managed last season with a 1-1 draw at the Emirates. Ivan Toney was heavily linked with a move to Arsenal in January, before Arteta’s forwards found their stunning goalscoring form. Could the England striker return to haunt the Gunners once more?
Aaron Ramsdale to start for Arsenal
There will be a rare start for Aaron Ramsdale today with David Raya unable to face his parent club.
With the Spanish goalkeeper firmly Arteta’s No 1, it could be Ramsdale’s final Arsenal game - if he decides to look elsewhere in the summer.
The England goalkeeper has not played since the 2-0 home defeat to Liverpool in the FA Cup third round, while his last Premeir League apperance was in the 1-0 win at Brentford in November.
Arteta picks up Premier League award
Mikel Arteta has been named Premier League manager of the month for February.
Arsenal’s record last month was played four, won four - while scoring 18 goals.
They beat Liverpool at home and recorded 6-0 and 5-0 wins away from home.
Arteta said: “It’s a great honour in this league to get recognised in this way so I want to say thank you to the team and the staff for always being supportive and making this happen.”
23 December 2023.
Arsenal claimed a point at Anfield to remain top of the Premier League heading into Christmas.
But after losing back-to-back games to West Ham and Fulham, Arsenal would enter the New Year in fourth.
Now after trip to Dubai and a seven-game winning run, they’ve got the change to return to the top ahead of Liverpool facing City tomorow.
It’s a three-way fight, after all.
Odds
Arsenal: 2/9
Draw: 11/2
Brentford: 10/1
Prediction
Arsenal 4-1 Brentford
Predicted line-ups
Arsenal: Ramsdale; White, Gabriel, Saliba, Kiwior; Jorginho, Rice, Odegaard; Saka, Havetrz, Martinelli
Brentford: Flekken; Jorgensen, Ajer, Collins; Roerslev, Jensen; Norgaard, Janelt, Reguillon; Toney, Wissa
What is the team news?
Gabriel Martinelli picked up a “slight cut” in the 6-0 win against Sheffield United, while Bukayo Saka had to be taken off at half-time due to illness but Arteta said he is “pretty positive” both will be involved. Arteta will have to make at least one change to his team, with goalkeeper David Raya unable to face his parent club. Aaron Ramsdale will replace him.
Brentford have been rocked by injuries in recent weeks, especially in defence with all of Ben Mee, Ethan Pinnock, Aaron Sickey and Rico Henry out, as well as Bryan Mbeumo and Kevin Schade.
When is Arsenal vs Brentford?
The match will kick-off at 5:30pm GMT on Saturday 9 March at the Emirates Stadium.
How can I watch it?
It will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includesdeals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.
Good afternoon
