Arsenal vs Brentford LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Arsenal named an unchanged side for the visit of Brentford as they looked to extend their five-point lead at the top of the table. Mikel Arteta may have contemplated changes after the Gunners lost just a second league game of the season at Everton last week but he resisted the temptation.
Brentford, unbeaten in their last nine Premier League games, showed three changes from their win over Southampton as Kristoffer Ajer, Mads Roerslev and Vitaly Janelt replaced Aaron Hickey, Yoane Wissa and former Arsenal youngster Josh Dasilva.
HUGE CHANCE! Brentford break forward down the right wing, with Toney on the ball. The crosses the ball along the six-yard box and Henry gets to it ahead of everyone else. He fails to direct the ball on target despite the close range.
Xhaka commits the first foul of the game after being too physical with Ajer as they both tried to win the header from Nketiah's cross. The midfielder is not happy with the referee's decision.
Arsenal are no showing no signs of a hangover from their loss to Everton as they play out from the back with confidence against a good Brentford press.
Brentford get the first half underway at the Emirates Stadium!
The players are making their way out of the tunnel and onto the pitch!
With four goals and eight assists, no player has been involved in more Premier League London derby goals since the start of last season than Arsenal's Saka (12). The 21-year-old has been involved in six in his last six such matches, including two assists in the reverse fixture against Brentford.
