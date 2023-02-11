The Emirates Stadium hosts Brentford (Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Arsenal face Brentford in the Premier League today.

Arsenal named an unchanged side for the visit of Brentford as they looked to extend their five-point lead at the top of the table. Mikel Arteta may have contemplated changes after the Gunners lost just a second league game of the season at Everton last week but he resisted the temptation.

Brentford, unbeaten in their last nine Premier League games, showed three changes from their win over Southampton as Kristoffer Ajer, Mads Roerslev and Vitaly Janelt replaced Aaron Hickey, Yoane Wissa and former Arsenal youngster Josh Dasilva.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below: