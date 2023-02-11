Jump to content

Liveupdated1676128024

Arsenal vs Brentford LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Emirates Stadium

Sports Staff
Saturday 11 February 2023 15:07
<p>The Emirates Stadium hosts Brentford</p>

(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Arsenal face Brentford in the Premier League today.

Arsenal named an unchanged side for the visit of Brentford as they looked to extend their five-point lead at the top of the table. Mikel Arteta may have contemplated changes after the Gunners lost just a second league game of the season at Everton last week but he resisted the temptation.

Brentford, unbeaten in their last nine Premier League games, showed three changes from their win over Southampton as Kristoffer Ajer, Mads Roerslev and Vitaly Janelt replaced Aaron Hickey, Yoane Wissa and former Arsenal youngster Josh Dasilva.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

1676128005

Arsenal vs Brentford

HUGE CHANCE! Brentford break forward down the right wing, with Toney on the ball. The crosses the ball along the six-yard box and Henry gets to it ahead of everyone else. He fails to direct the ball on target despite the close range.

11 February 2023 15:06
1676127910

Arsenal vs Brentford

Xhaka commits the first foul of the game after being too physical with Ajer as they both tried to win the header from Nketiah's cross. The midfielder is not happy with the referee's decision.

11 February 2023 15:05
1676127812

Arsenal vs Brentford

Arsenal are no showing no signs of a hangover from their loss to Everton as they play out from the back with confidence against a good Brentford press.

11 February 2023 15:03
1676127662

Arsenal vs Brentford

Brentford get the first half underway at the Emirates Stadium!

11 February 2023 15:01
1676127652

Arsenal vs Brentford

11 February 2023 15:00
1676127608

Arsenal vs Brentford

11 February 2023 15:00
1676127401

Arsenal vs Brentford

The players are making their way out of the tunnel and onto the pitch!

11 February 2023 14:56
1676127367

Arsenal vs Brentford

11 February 2023 14:56
1676127204

Arsenal vs Brentford

With four goals and eight assists, no player has been involved in more Premier League London derby goals since the start of last season than Arsenal's Saka (12). The 21-year-old has been involved in six in his last six such matches, including two assists in the reverse fixture against Brentford.

11 February 2023 14:53
1676127045

Arsenal vs Brentford

11 February 2023 14:50

