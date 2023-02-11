Leicester City vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from King Power Stadium
Follow live coverage as Leicester City face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League today.
Porro and Barnes duel for an aerial ball in midfield but the Leicester winger is deemed to have been a little too aggressive, giving away a free-kick and causing his opponent to lose a shoe in the process.
Yellow Card Wout Felix Lina Faes
Maddison looks to curl a pass towards the left wing for Barnes but a well-placed Porro gets to the spot and promptly smashes it away for a Leicester throw.
Maddison and Dewsbury-Hall work a free-kick from the training ground, with the captain laying it off to his team-mate before having possession returned to hit a first-time effort. It’s a clever routine but the shot fails to work Forster as it goes wide.
Yellow Card Rodrigo Bentancur Colmán
Dewsbury-Hall is dispossessed just outside his own penalty area but the visitors are unable to make the most of the early confusion with Bentancur sending his first-time effort over the crossbar.
Leicester City get the match underway from the kick-off!
