Liveupdated1676128443

Leicester City vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from King Power Stadium

Sports Staff
Saturday 11 February 2023 15:14
A general view of the King Power Stadium
A general view of the King Power Stadium
(The FA via Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Leicester City face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League today.

Manchester City are reigning champions after beating Liverpool to the finish line in a neck-and-neck 2021/22 title race where a comeback win on the final day of the season against Aston Villa secured a fourth title in five years for Pep Guardiola's side.

Jurgen Klopp's Reds were on course for a quadruple last season but were forced to settle for just an FA Cup and Carabao Cup win and will return trying to win the title again just as they did in 2020.

It was a dramatic season for Chelsea a year ago with Roman Abramovich now replaced by Todd Boehly as owner in west London. He will want an instant return on his hefty investment at Stamford Bridge while Tottenham, back in the Champions League, will want to kick on once more too.

It's not all about the action at the top though with Fulham, Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest promoted to the top tier for 2021/22 and hoping to hold their own against the best English football has to offer and avoid the drop.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

1676128430

Leicester City vs Tottenham Hotspur

11 February 2023 15:13
1676128316

Leicester City vs Tottenham Hotspur

Porro and Barnes duel for an aerial ball in midfield but the Leicester winger is deemed to have been a little too aggressive, giving away a free-kick and causing his opponent to lose a shoe in the process.

11 February 2023 15:11
1676128312

Leicester City vs Tottenham Hotspur

Yellow Card Wout Felix Lina Faes

11 February 2023 15:11
1676128280

Leicester City vs Tottenham Hotspur

11 February 2023 15:11
1676128194

Leicester City vs Tottenham Hotspur

Maddison looks to curl a pass towards the left wing for Barnes but a well-placed Porro gets to the spot and promptly smashes it away for a Leicester throw.

11 February 2023 15:09
1676128112

Leicester City vs Tottenham Hotspur

11 February 2023 15:08
1676128016

Leicester City vs Tottenham Hotspur

Maddison and Dewsbury-Hall work a free-kick from the training ground, with the captain laying it off to his team-mate before having possession returned to hit a first-time effort. It’s a clever routine but the shot fails to work Forster as it goes wide.

11 February 2023 15:06
1676127832

Leicester City vs Tottenham Hotspur

Yellow Card Rodrigo Bentancur Colmán

11 February 2023 15:03
1676127783

Leicester City vs Tottenham Hotspur

Dewsbury-Hall is dispossessed just outside his own penalty area but the visitors are unable to make the most of the early confusion with Bentancur sending his first-time effort over the crossbar.

11 February 2023 15:03
1676127647

Leicester City vs Tottenham Hotspur

Leicester City get the match underway from the kick-off!

11 February 2023 15:00

