Arsenal will look to continue their top-four push this afternoon as they welcome Brentford to the Emirates Stadium for a Premier League encounter.

The Gunners entered the gameweek sixth in the table ahead of this top-flight fixture, four points behind fourth-placed Manchester United but with three games in hand over the Red Devils.

Last time out, Arsenal edged past Wolves with a 1-0 win despite Gabriel Martinelli being sent off for two cynical fouls within one phase of play. It was the third time in six games that an Arsenal player had received a red card, and Mikel Arteta will hope for better discipline here.

Brentford came into this gameweek in 14th spot in the standings, drawing 0-0 with Crystal Palace in their most recent game to end a five-match losing run in the Premier League.

Here’s all you need to know about this afternoon’s game.

When is it?

The match will kick off at 3pm GMT on Saturday 19 February, at the Emirates Stadium.

How can I watch it?

The game will not be televised in the UK, but The Independent will be providing live updates from the fixture.

What is the team news?

Arsenal survived Gabriel Martinelli’s red card against Wolves (Bradley Collyer/PA) (PA Wire)

Takehiro Tomiyasu could return to Arsenal’s defence here, having worked through his calf injury enough to train this week. Goalkeeper Bernd Leno is a doubt following his recent Covid diagnosis. Martinelli is guaranteed to miss out due to his red card against Wolves.

New Brentford signing Christian Eriksen is not expected to make his competitive debut and return to football this weekend, and Tarique Fosu-Henry, Julian Jeanvier and Mathias Jorgensen will be absent. Ivan Toney could return to Thomas Frank’s squad after missing the team’s last two league matches with a calf issue, however.

Predicted line-ups

Arsenal: Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tierney; Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Odegaard, Smith Rowe; Lacazette.

Brentford: Raya; Ajer, Jansson, Pinnock; Canos, Onyeka, Norgaard, Jensen, Henry; Mbeumo, Toney.

Odds

Arsenal: 4/9

Draw: 10/3

Brentford: 7/1

Via Betfair.

Prediction

Arsenal to edge a narrow contest to gain revenge for their loss to the Bees in both sides’ first game of the season.