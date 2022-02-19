Arsenal vs Brentford prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

Arsenal will look to reverse the result from their opening game of the Premier League season when they take on Brentford in north London today.

The Gunners slipped to an opening-weekend defeat by the newly-promoted Bees in August and have been inconsistent this season, but they entered this weekend in sixth spot in the top-flight table. Mikel Arteta’s team are four points behind fourth Manchester United but have three matches in hand over the Red Devils.

In their most recent outing, Arsenal survived Gabriel Martinelli’s red card to secure a narrow 1-0 victory over Wolves, while Brentford drew 0-0 with Crystal Palace to end a five-match losing run in the Premier League.

Thomas Frank’s Bees came into this gameweek in 14th place in the standings as a result of that draw.

Here’s all you need to know about this afternoon’s game.

When is it?

The match will kick off at 3pm GMT on Saturday 19 February, at the Emirates Stadium.

How can I watch it?

The game will not be televised in the UK, but The Independent will be providing live updates from the fixture.

What is the team news?

Christian Eriksen continues to work on his match fitness (Steven Paston/PA) (PA Wire)

Takehiro Tomiyasu could return to Arsenal’s defence here, having worked through his calf injury enough to train this week. Goalkeeper Bernd Leno is a doubt following his recent Covid diagnosis. Martinelli is guaranteed to miss out due to his red card against Wolves.

New Brentford signing Christian Eriksen is not expected to make his competitive debut and return to football this weekend, and Tarique Fosu-Henry, Julian Jeanvier and Mathias Jorgensen will be absent. Ivan Toney could return to Frank’s squad after missing the team’s last two league matches with a calf issue, however.

Predicted line-ups

Arsenal: Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tierney; Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Odegaard, Smith Rowe; Lacazette.

Brentford: Raya; Ajer, Jansson, Pinnock; Canos, Onyeka, Norgaard, Jensen, Henry; Mbeumo, Toney.

Odds

Arsenal: 4/9

Draw: 10/3

Brentford: 7/1

Via Betfair.

Prediction

Arsenal to edge a narrow contest to gain revenge for their loss to the Bees in both sides’ first game of the season.