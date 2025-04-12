Jump to content
Independent
Is Arsenal vs Brentford on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Everything you need to know ahead of the Premier League clash

Harry Latham-Coyle
Saturday 12 April 2025 08:21 BST
Arsenal take on Brentford in a London derby
Arsenal take on Brentford in a London derby (REUTERS)

Arsenal will hope to continue the positive vibes brought by a famous Champions League night as they host Brentford in the Premier League.

Declan Rice fired in two fabulous free-kicks to take Mikel Arteta’s side to a 3-0 victory over Real Madrid in the first leg of their quarter-final, making the task much simpler as they head to the Spanish capital next week.

Arteta may still look to rotate in places here with hopes of a title triumph all but gone despite a slip up for Liverpool last weekend.

Brentford, meanwhile, are one of a congested crop of teams battling to get back into the top half and looking to perhaps force their way into the chase for European places.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Arsenal vs Brentford?

Arsenal vs Brentford is due to kick off at 5.30pm BST on Saturday 12 April at the Emirates Stadium.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage on the channels from 5pm BST. Subscribers can stream the action via Sky Go.

Team news

Arsenal may well freshen up their side after an emotionally and physically draining night against Real Madrid, with Leandro Trossard, Ethan Nwaneri and Ben White perhaps among those in line for starts.

Rico Henry was back in the Brentford matchday squad for their last fixture against Chelsea. Fabio Carvalho, Joshua Dasilva, Igor Thiago, Aaron Hickey and Gustavo Nunes remain out.

Predicted line-ups

Arsenal XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Kiwior, Tierney; Odegaard, Jorginho, Merino; Nwaneri, Trossard, Sterling.

Brentford XI: Flekken; Ajer, Collins, Van den Berg, Lewis-Potter; Norgaard, Yarmolyuk; Mbeumo, Damsgaard, Schade; Wissa.

