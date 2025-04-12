Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Arsenal will hope to continue the positive vibes brought by a famous Champions League night as they host Brentford in the Premier League.

Declan Rice fired in two fabulous free-kicks to take Mikel Arteta’s side to a 3-0 victory over Real Madrid in the first leg of their quarter-final, making the task much simpler as they head to the Spanish capital next week.

Arteta may still look to rotate in places here with hopes of a title triumph all but gone despite a slip up for Liverpool last weekend.

Brentford, meanwhile, are one of a congested crop of teams battling to get back into the top half and looking to perhaps force their way into the chase for European places.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Arsenal vs Brentford?

Arsenal vs Brentford is due to kick off at 5.30pm BST on Saturday 12 April at the Emirates Stadium.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage on the channels from 5pm BST. Subscribers can stream the action via Sky Go.

Team news

Arsenal may well freshen up their side after an emotionally and physically draining night against Real Madrid, with Leandro Trossard, Ethan Nwaneri and Ben White perhaps among those in line for starts.

Rico Henry was back in the Brentford matchday squad for their last fixture against Chelsea. Fabio Carvalho, Joshua Dasilva, Igor Thiago, Aaron Hickey and Gustavo Nunes remain out.

Predicted line-ups

Arsenal XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Kiwior, Tierney; Odegaard, Jorginho, Merino; Nwaneri, Trossard, Sterling.

Brentford XI: Flekken; Ajer, Collins, Van den Berg, Lewis-Potter; Norgaard, Yarmolyuk; Mbeumo, Damsgaard, Schade; Wissa.

Odds

Arsenal 4/7

Draw 12/5

Brentford 4/1

The Independent vets betting sites for useability, security and responsible gambling tools. You can claim free bets here to use across a range of sports. Please read the terms.