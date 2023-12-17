Arsenal vs Brighton LIVE: Premier League result and final score as Jesus and Havertz goals send hosts top
Arsenal moved temporarily top of the Premier League as they coasted to a comfortable 2-0 home win against Brighton courtesy of goals from Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz.
Mikel Arteta’s side dominated much of the early opening exchanges but struggled to find an opening in the first half, with Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Martinelli spurning golden opportunities.
However, their pressure would eventually tell in the second period when Jesus made the most of a defensive error from a corner to put the home side in front.
Brighton, who earlier in the week secured their place in the Europa League knockout rounds, could not reproduce a similar level of performance, with the result put beyond doubt in the 88th minute when Havertz cooly slotted under Verbruggen.
Relive the match action from our blog, below:
Over to Liverpool. If Arsenal returning to the top of the Premier League table felt like a statement before Jurgen Klopp’s side faced Manchester United in the final fixture of the weekend, it also sends a message ahead of what is shaping up to be one of the defining clashes of the campaign on the Saturday before Christmas. As Manchester City jet off to the Club World Cup amid their worst run of form in years under Pep Guardiola, it leaves a clear top two in the Premier League table: they meet at Anfield next weekend.
After last weekend’s defeat at Aston Villa, who may feel they should also be in the conversation after their late win at Brentford, returning to winning ways was the objective here for Mikel Arteta’s side. They managed to do so against a Brighton team whose struggles in the Premier League continued after hitting further heights in Europe in midweek. Arsenal had almost all the chances and almost all the shots against Roberto de Zerbi’s visitors and for the first time in 33 top-flight matches, Brighton failed to score.
It meant that an unmarked header from Gabriel Jesus at the back post and a late clincher from Kai Havertz were all Arsenal needed to go top. The Brazilian stooped to nod into an empty net after 53 minutes when Brighton defender Jan Paul van Hecke flicked on, before Havertz wrapped up the points as he raced clear before finishing under goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen.
Read Jamie Braidwood’s full-time report from the Emirates below:
Arsenal vs Brighton & Hove Albion
The full-time whistle blows as Arsenal celebrate a comfortable 2-0 win against Brighton at the Emirates Stadium. It was a frustrating first half for the Gunners, who dominated the possession and territory without finding a way through the Seagulls defence. That changed not long after the interval, however, as Van Hecke failed to deal with a Saka corner, allowing Jesus to nod home at the near post. Havertz then made the points safe in the latter stages, firing home after Nketiah's clever throughball had played him in to put the result beyond doubt. The win moves Arsenal top, temporarily at least ahead of Liverpool's game with Manchester United at Anfield later on Sunday. For Brighton, this loss and West Ham's win against Wolves means they drop to ninth. They will look to get back on track away at Crystal Palace on Thursday, while the Gunners will look to land a huge blow in the title race when they take on Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday. That is all we have from the Emirates Stadium, so thanks for your company and goodbye!
Arsenal vs Brighton & Hove Albion
FULL-TIME: ARSENAL 2-0 BRIGHTON
Arsenal vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Arsenal have now scored 11 goals in the last 15 minutes of the second half. Only Liverpool (14) have scored more during that period in the Premier League this season.
Arsenal vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Another late change for the hosts as Kiwior comes on for Zinchenko.
Arsenal vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Smith Rowe nearly marks his return from injury with a goal as he fires Trossard's cutback goalwards, only for Verbruggen to make the save.
Arsenal vs Brighton & Hove Albion
We are into six minutes of additional time at the end of this match. A Brighton comeback looks unlikely now.
Arsenal vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Saka also makes way late on as Nelson replaces him.
Arsenal vs Brighton & Hove Albion
A late yellow card for Grob.
Arsenal vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Having just put his team two goals to the good, Havertz is replaced by the returning Smith Rowe.
