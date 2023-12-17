✕ Close Glad FA Charge dropped, good to draw line on it - Arteta

Arsenal moved temporarily top of the Premier League as they coasted to a comfortable 2-0 home win against Brighton courtesy of goals from Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz.

Mikel Arteta’s side dominated much of the early opening exchanges but struggled to find an opening in the first half, with Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Martinelli spurning golden opportunities.

However, their pressure would eventually tell in the second period when Jesus made the most of a defensive error from a corner to put the home side in front.

Brighton, who earlier in the week secured their place in the Europa League knockout rounds, could not reproduce a similar level of performance, with the result put beyond doubt in the 88th minute when Havertz cooly slotted under Verbruggen.

