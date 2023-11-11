Arsenal vs Burnley LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more
Follow all the action from Emirates Stadium
The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.
This year sees Manchester City try to defend their crown and claim a historic fourth title in succession. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City, who also won the Champions League and FA Cup last season, will have to see off Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and the rest to claim an unprecedented sixth league title in seven years.
Meanwhile Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight.
Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.
Arsenal vs Burnley
Kompany sticks with the same starting line-up that lost to Crystal Palace last weekend as he looks for a reaction today. They are boosted by the return of Cullen from suspension, and Obafemi and Ramsey from injury, with all three of them named on the bench.
Arsenal vs Burnley
Arteta makes just one change from the win over Sevilla in the Champions League in midweek, and it's an enforced one. Ben White isn't in the squad, so Zinchenko comes in for him, with Tomiyasu switching out to the right. Saka is able to start despite going off with an ankle injury in that game, while Nketiah is fit enough for the bench.
Arsenal vs Burnley
BURNLEY SUBS: Jacob Bruun Larsen, Nathan Redmond, Lawrence Vigouroux, Hannes Delcroix, Aaron Ramsey, Connor Roberts, Michael Obafemi, Wilson Odobert, Josh Cullen.
Arsenal vs Burnley
BURNLEY STARTING XI (4-4-2): James Trafford; Vitinho, Dara O'Shea, Jordan Beyer, Charlie Taylor; Johann Gudmundsson, Sander Berge, Josh Brownhill, Luca Koleosho; Jay Rodriguez, Zeki Amdouni.
Arsenal vs Burnley
ARSENAL SUBS: Mohamed Elneny, Reuell Walters, Bradley Ibrahim, Reiss Nelson, Eddie Nketiah, Aaron Ramsdale, Fabio Vieira, Jakub Kiwior, Charles Sagoe.
Arsenal vs Burnley
ARSENAL STARTING XI (4-3-3): David Raya; Takehiro Tomiyasu, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Oleksandr Zinchenko; Kai Havertz, Jorginho, Declan Rice; Bukayo Saka, Leandro Trossard, Gabriel Martinelli.
Arsenal vs Burnley
Burnley couldn't be having a more different season. They sit at the opposite end of the table in the relegation zone, with just four points to their name. They've won just one game in the league this season (D1 L9), though that victory did come away from home as they beat Luton Town. They've lost their last five on the bounce in all competitions, something they'll want to end quickly. They have a good record against Arsenal though, losing just one of their last five against them in the competition (W1 D3).
Arsenal vs Burnley
Arsenal's unbeaten start in the Premier League came to an end in a controversial manner last weekend as they were beaten 1-0 by Newcastle United, with Mikel Arteta blasting VAR's decision to let the winning goal stand in that game. That was just days after they were knocked out of the EFL Cup by West Ham following a 3-1 defeat. The Gunners have put that week behind them though, responding in the best fashion with a 2-0 win over Sevilla in the Champions League that puts them on the cusp of qualification. Another win here would keep them in the mix at the top of the table.
Arsenal vs Burnley
Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Premier League meeting between Arsenal and Burnley at the Emirates Stadium!
Arsenal vs Burnley
Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…
