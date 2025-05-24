Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Captain Kim Little said Arsenal had to be “perfect” to beat Barcelona to win the Women’s Champions League as the club’s longest-serving player soaked in a moment she described as the best of her career.

Little first joined Arsenal in 2008, the year after the club became European champions by winning the 2007 Uefa Women’s Cup, a success the Gunners have now finally emulated by beating Barcelona in Lisbon.

“It's very special for me,” Little, 34, said. “ I've been at the club a very long time and we have had incredible periods where we have been successful. The club won it in 2007 and I signed the year after that.

Kim Little first joined Arsenal when she was 18 in 2008 ( REUTERS )

“We knew coming into this game that we had to be basically perfect to beat this Barcelona team who have been one of the best teams in Europe in recent years. The team showed incredible discipline. As a squad, the players who came on, were pretty incredible. Across the board it was just incredible.

“To still be at the club now and see how much it has done to progress the women's game and invest in us as players and as a club, it is truly special to be sitting here now today off the back of winning the ultimate trophy for club football and it is definitely the best moment of my career.

“I’m not quite sure it has sunk in yet. We’re so in the moment. To have won a Champions League with Arsenal it will definitely go down in history as one of the best moments this club has ever had. I’m sure days after this day we will reflect on it and really see that.”

Little lifted the Women’s Champions League trophy with Leah Williamson and praised the gameplan set out by head coach Renee Slegers that frustrated Arsenal and allowed the Gunners to snatch a dramatic victory with Stina Blackstenius scored in the 74th minute.

“We spoke a lot about Barcelona’s rotations and how to deal with them,” Little said. “We tried things in the week which didn’t work well and then changed it until we felt we could accept a lot of their movements and they could play in front of us. It was the perfect execution of a gameplan, which as a footballer is one of the best things.

“It was a really hard game, it was hot and we had to go within ourselves to try to stay focus. It was really difficult. There was that kind of relief at the end then a special moment to share with Leah . It’s special to share that moment and then lift it together too.”