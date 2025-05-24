Will Arsenal hold a trophy celebration after winning Women’s Champions League?
The Gunners will celebrate their success in the Women’s Champions League final outside the Emirates on bank holiday Monday
Arsenal will hold a victory celebration outside the Emirates Stadium on Monday after sensationally winning the Women’s Champions League for the first time in 18 years.
The Gunners stunned holders Barcelona in Lisbon as Stina Blackstenius delivered the suckerpunch after the English side survived long spells of pressure.
The victory is Arsenal’s first European title since 2007 and they are the first English women’s side to win the Champions League since that trailblazing squad.
Now, Renee Slegers and her players will celebrate with a trophy lift in Armoury Square, which is just outside the club’s Emirates Stadium in North London.
It will take place on Monday 26 May, kicking off 11:30am and running through to approximately 12:15pm. The event will include a trophy presentation and on-stage interviews with players and staff.
