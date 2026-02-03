Arsenal vs Chelsea live: Gunners hold slim lead in fight to reach Carabao Cup final
Mikel Arteta’s side lead 3-2 from the first leg with a place in the league cup final on the line at the Emirates
Arsenal host Chelsea in the Carabao Cup semi-finals at the Emirates Stadium this evening, with these two London rivals competing for a place in the first final of the season in March.
Liam Rosenior’s side travel across the capital trailing 3-2 from the first leg after a dramatic match in which they clawed back a 2-0 deficit before going on to lose.
But the Blues have been in fine form since, winning all of their last five games, though the nature of the performances has been questioned, with Chelsea having trailed West Ham 2-0 before winning last weekend.
And tonight they face an Arsenal side that will likely punish any slips in concentration, with the Gunners hoping to make their first League Cup final since 2018 as they look for the perfect start to a potential quadruple-winning campaign.
Follow the latest updates and team news from the Emirates below:
Merino ruled out for the remainder of the season
Arsenal midfielder Mikel Merino is set to be sidelined for the remainder of the season with a fractured right foot which requires surgery.
Merino sustained the injury in Arsenal's defeat against Manchester United last month, and the loss of the Spaniard briefly prompted the Gunners to consider making a midfield signing before the transfer window closes yesterday.
Former Arsenal and Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is currently training with the club’s Under-21 squad, having been a free agent since leaving Besiktas.
When asked if the 32-year-old could be snapped up, Arteta said: “We explore every option.”
Noni Madueke epitomises the reason why Arsenal can finally win the Premier League
And here’s how Arsenal got on at the weekend...
It was a significant investment to sign Noni Madueke from Chelsea in the summer, but it was moments like this that are why Arsenal may start seeing a real return.
The sight of Bukayo Saka walking off during the warm-up with a physio by his side before this clash with Leeds would have sent shivers down the spines of Gunners supporters and maybe even the rest of the squad in previous seasons.
Of course, it won’t have been a moment that filled them with joy and they will wait nervously to see how long their talisman will be out for.
The Liam Rosenior touch that's building a different legacy at Chelsea
Here’s the report from last time out, on a dramatic night at Stamford Bridge...
For Chelsea, that’s how you build a connection, and a team. As for West Ham United, that’s how you get into another tailspin, but it’s still hard to say how they threw that away.
It was probably the substitutions of both managers.
Whatever you put it down to, Chelsea went from getting booed off at half-time when 2-0 down to scoring a vintage stoppage-time winner for a 3-2 victory. The melee at the end, which resulted in a Jean-Clair Todibo red card, only fed into the raucous feeling.
It is actually the first occasion in Premier League history when the five-time Premier League champions have come back from two down at half time. A different legacy is building.
When is Arsenal vs Chelsea?
Arsenal’s clash with Chelsea kicks off at 8pm on Tuesday 3 February at the Emirates Stadium in London.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the UK can watch the game on Sky Sports Main Event as well as ITV1. Fans can also stream the game on Sky Go, if you have a subscription, and ITVX.
Predicted line-ups
Arsenal XI: Arrizabalaga; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapie; Zubimendi, Rice, Odegaard; Madueke, Gyokeres, Martinelli.
Chelsea XI: Sanchez; James, Chalobah, Fofana, Cucurella; Caicedo, Fernandez; Neto, Palmer, Garnacho; Joao Pedro.
Team news
Chelsea will likely reward Joao Pedro and Marc Cucurella starts after making a big impact off the bench against West Ham, while Tosin Adarabioyo, Romeo Lavia and Jamie Gittens are injured. Levi Colwill remains sidelined with a long-term injury. Estevao is missing on compassionate leave.
Arsenal are without Mikel Merino, who was ruled out for the rest of the season, while Bukayo Saka is a doubt. Max Dowman remains out due to an ankle problem.
Arsenal vs Chelsea live
Arsenal will hope to stave off a Chelsea comeback as they bid to book their place in the Carabao Cup final and keep their quadruple hopes alive.
The Gunners go into their semi-final second leg with the advantage after sealing a narrow 3-2 victory at Stamford Bridge in the first meeting, though Alejandro Garnacho’s brace that night means Liam Rosenior’s side are still very much in this tie.
Arsenal’s unshakeable home record has also been pierced of late, with the club suffering their first defeat at the Emirates of the season to Manchester United nine days ago.
Mikel Arteta’s side bounced back from that blow by thrashing Leeds on the weekend and will hope to make easy work of their London rivals in their pursuit of silverware.
Good evening
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of tonight’s Carabao Cup semi-final second leg between Arsenal and Chelsea.
The Gunners lead 3-2 after the first leg at Stamford Bridge and they’ll feel like they have one foot in the final as they welcome the Blues, with Liam Rosenior’s side having it all to do if they want to book a place in the final in March.
And we’ll have all the latest team news and updates right here.
