Arsenal vs Chelsea LIVE: Premier League latest team news and line-ups as Cole Palmer a doubt for London derby
Arsenal are set to finish above Chelsea for the second year in a row but can the Blues land a blow in the title race?
Arsenal host Chelsea in a midweek London derby in the Premier League tonight. The Gunners have the chance to move four points clear of Manchester City in the Premier League table, but the Blues and Mauricio Pochettino will be out to deny the hosts and land a blow in the title race.
Chelsea have won the Premier League five times since Arsenal last won the title 20 years ago, but Mikel Arteta’s side are set to finish above the Blues for the second consecutive year and can add further disappointment to their difficult season with a victory tonight. Chelsea were beaten in the FA Cup semi-finals on Sunday, despite being the better side against Manchester City, as missed chances cost Pochettino’s side once again.
The visitors could be without star forward and the Premier League’s top scorer Cole Palmer tonight, while Arsenal will be looking to build on Saturday’s win at Wolves. Arteta’s side were facing the prospect of another late-season slump after back-to-back defeats to Aston Villa and Bayern Munich, and tonight is a must-win for the Gunners as they look to put pressure on champions Manchester City.
Arsenal maintain hopes of winning Premier Legaue title
With the season drawing ever closer to the finishing line, Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool are all fighting to win the Premier League title and the Gunners have the chance to go three points clear at the top of the table on Tuesday night.
A win over Chelsea at Emirates Stadium would take them up to 77 points ahead of Liverpool’s Merseyside derby at Goodison Park on Wednesday and Manchester City’s trip to Brighton on Thursday.
With a north London derby against Tottenham on the horizon, Mikel Arteta will know that his team cannot afford any slip ups this evening if they hope to maintain their title challenge.
Arsenal vs Chelsea tips: Premier League prediction, football betting odds & free bets
Arsenal kick-off a week of London derbies with a visit from Chelsea on Tuesday, knowing a win would keep the pressure on their Premier League title rivals (8pm, TNT Sports 1).
The Gunners moved into first place in the standings with a hard-fought win over Wolves on Saturday evening, but are only ahead of second-placed Liverpool on goal difference.
Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City are all in action this mid-week, but Mikel Arteta’s men play before the other two, who face tricky away assignments at Everton and Brighton respectively.
A 13th home win of the season, therefore, feels like a must for the Gunners, especially with a trip to Tottenham to come on Sunday for the north London derby.
Arsenal vs Chelsea team news and predicted line-ups
Predicted line ups
Arsenal XI: Raya, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior, Odegaard, Rice, Havertz, Saka, Gabriel Jesus, Trossard
Chelsea XI: Petrovic, Gusto, Chalobah, Thiago Silva, Cucurella, Caicedo, Fernandez, Madueke, Palmer, Gallagher, Jackson
Team news - Chelsea
Chelsea were dealt a blow in the build up to the game, with the news that Cole Palmer might not be available against Mikel Arteta’s side.
Christopher Nkunku is nearing a comeback, but the game against Arsenal might come too soon, with Robert Sanchez and Levi Colwill also close to full fitness. However, Reece James, Lesley Ugochukwu, Wesley Fofana and Romeo Lavia are on the long-term injury list.
Team news - Arsenal
Arsenal are one of the more fortunate Premier League sides when it comes to injuries and are only expected to be without Jurrien Timber, who sustained a serious knee injury on his debut in August.
Is Arsenal vs Chelsea on TV? Kick off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture
When is it?
Arsenal vs Chelsea kicks off at 8pm BST on Tuesday 23 April 2024 at the Emirates Stadium
How can I watch it?
The match will be shown live in the UK on TNT Sports 1, with coverage starting at 7pm BST. Subscribers can watch the match live via the Discovery+ app and website. You can purchase a TNT Sports subscription via discovery+ here, for only £30.99 per month.
If you're travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.
Good afternoon
Arsenal returned to the top of the Premier League following their 2-0 win over Wolves on Saturday, and will take on a Chelsea side trying to break into the European places this season.
The Gunners sit top of the table, albeit only on goal difference to Liverpool, while favourites and defending champions Manchester City have a game in hand, and they will want to build on that narrow lead against Chelsea on Tuesday.
Against Wolves in the late kick off on Saturday, Arsenal dominated the game without ever taking full control, and the goals came at a good time, while Chelsea will be ruing another missed opportunity this season, when they missed key chances and were unable to reach the FA Cup final.
It was Chelsea’s second Wembley defeat this season, after losing in the Carabao Cup final to Liverpool, and ensures Mauricio Pochettino will finish his first season in charge at Stamford Bridge without silverware.
Here’s everything you need to know about the Premier League match
Can the Blues deny the Gunners in the title race in a midweek London derby?
