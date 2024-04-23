✕ Close 'We'll give it a real go' - Arteta on fighting for the title ahead of Chelsea match on Tuesday

Arsenal host Chelsea in a midweek London derby in the Premier League tonight. The Gunners have the chance to move four points clear of Manchester City in the Premier League table, but the Blues and Mauricio Pochettino will be out to deny the hosts and land a blow in the title race.

Chelsea have won the Premier League five times since Arsenal last won the title 20 years ago, but Mikel Arteta’s side are set to finish above the Blues for the second consecutive year and can add further disappointment to their difficult season with a victory tonight. Chelsea were beaten in the FA Cup semi-finals on Sunday, despite being the better side against Manchester City, as missed chances cost Pochettino’s side once again.

The visitors could be without star forward and the Premier League’s top scorer Cole Palmer tonight, while Arsenal will be looking to build on Saturday’s win at Wolves. Arteta’s side were facing the prospect of another late-season slump after back-to-back defeats to Aston Villa and Bayern Munich, and tonight is a must-win for the Gunners as they look to put pressure on champions Manchester City.

Follow live updates from Arsenal vs Chelsea in tonight's live blog below