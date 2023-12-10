(PA)

Arsenal host Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium in what is a massive clash between the two London clubs in the Women’s Super League title race.

Chelsea, the reigning champions, are three points clear at the top of the table with the Gunners trailing behind in third place ahead of the first meeting between the teams this season.

This is Blues boss, Emma Hayes’, final season in charge of Chelsea and her team are in imperious form. They are unbeaten through the opening eight games, winning seven and drawing once.

Arsenal, however, have only slipped up once this year - a 1-0 loss to Liverpool back in October - and have won six WSL games in a row. They are the in-form side right now and could challenge Chelsea today.

