Kenilworth Road is the venue for this afternoon’s Premier League outing between Luton Town and Manchester City. After four league games without a win Pep Guardiola’s side are in need of reigniting their season and a trip to Luton could be the perfect place for it.
The champions were held to three successive draws before being defeated by an impressive Aston Villa during the week and the now trail current leaders Liverpool by seven points. A slip up today could be disastrous to their hopes of regaining the title.
However, Rob Edwards’ team have been performing strongly at home recently. Their last match saw them force Arsenal into a stoppage-time winner from Declan Rice to get over the line. Though they didn’t earn the points that performance deserved, Edwards will be hoping for a similar display against City today.
Timing is everything
When Luton secured their promotion to the Premier League via last season’s Sky Bet Championship play-off final, their fans were able to dream of the days when English football’s aristocrats would head for Kenilworth Road.
hey could be forgiven for watching through their fingers when Manchester City make the trip on Sunday.
City, for the first time in seven years, have not won in four league games, but the Hatters have managed only two top-flight victories all season. Few will give the hosts much chance of improving on that statistic this weekend.
Pep Guardiola says Manchester City needed reality check after fourth game without a win
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola believes the club’s recent slump has delivered a much-needed reality check.
Guardiola says he and his treble-winning players have enjoyed being stroked “like a cat” for too long after their recent successes and it was time they were given a shake.
City were not only beaten but outplayed at Aston Villa on Wednesday – a result which extended their winless run in the Premier League to four games and saw them slip to fourth in the table.
Luton vs Manchester City prediction
After a lean spell of three draws and one defeat Manchester City should return to form with a sizeable away win at Kenilworth Road in spite of the Hatters performing admirably at home of late.
Luton 1-5 Manchester City
Luton vs Manchester City predicted line-ups
Luton XI: Kaminski; Bell, Osho, Mengi; Ogbene, Barkley, Mpanzu, Doughty; Townsend, Adebayo, Morris.
Manchester City XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Ake; Stones, Rodri; Foden, Silva, Alvarez, Grealish; Haaland.
Early team news
Loanee Issa Kabore is ineligible as Luton face his parent club, but Tom Lockyer and Marvelous Nakamba are nearing returns after injury.
Manchester City will be boosted by the return from suspension of Rodri, sorely missed in the Aston Villa defeat, while Jack Grealish is also back available after serving a ban. Jeremy Doku did not feature at Villa Park due to a knock but could be back in the matchday squad.
How to watch Luton vs Manchester City
Luton vs Manchester City is due to kick off at 2pm GMT on Sunday 10 December at Kenilworth Road.
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage on the former channel from 1pm GMT. Subscribers can stream the action via Sky Go.
If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.
Luton vs Manchester City
Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of today’s Premier League games. Luton are back in action as they host Manchester City at Kenilworth Road.
Rod Edwards will be hoping his team can continue their impressive displays at home with the added twist of taking some points away from the Premier League champions.
Three draws and a defeat from their last four outings has seen City slip down to fourth in the table and leaves Pep Guardiola with the task of reigniting their season.
More dropped points this afternoon would leave them seven behind current leaders Liverpool and there would be little room for manoeuvre.
We’ll have all the latest updates, team news and match action throughout the afternoon so stick around as we build up to kick off at 2pm.
