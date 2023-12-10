✕ Close Luton a dangerous opponent - Guardiola

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Kenilworth Road is the venue for this afternoon’s Premier League outing between Luton Town and Manchester City. After four league games without a win Pep Guardiola’s side are in need of reigniting their season and a trip to Luton could be the perfect place for it.

The champions were held to three successive draws before being defeated by an impressive Aston Villa during the week and the now trail current leaders Liverpool by seven points. A slip up today could be disastrous to their hopes of regaining the title.

However, Rob Edwards’ team have been performing strongly at home recently. Their last match saw them force Arsenal into a stoppage-time winner from Declan Rice to get over the line. Though they didn’t earn the points that performance deserved, Edwards will be hoping for a similar display against City today.

Follow along with the latest updates below plus get all the odds and tips right here: