Premier League LIVE: Latest score and goals from Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea & more in 3pm fixtures today
Follow all the latest goals and action from the Premier League as Arsenal face Brentford, Liverpool host Norwich, Chelsea travel to Palace, Saints meet Everton, Villa take on Watford and Brighton play Burnley
The Premier League is set for a busy afternoon with six matches kicking off at 3pm featuring second-placed Liverpool, third-placed Chelsea and top-four chasing Arsenal all in action, and you can follow all the latest scores and action below.
Arsenal host out-of-form Brentford looking to close the gap to Manchester United and West Ham above them, while Chelsea return from the glamour of the Club World Cup in Abu Dhabi to visit a wet and windy Selhurst Park as Crystal Palace aim to reverse their own slump. Southampton host Frank Lampard’s Everton, Aston Villa take on Watford and Brighton play bottom-of-the-league Burnley. Meanwhile Liverpool take on Norwich aiming to move back to within six points of leaders Manchester City at the top of the table, and Mohamed Salah aiming for his 150th Liverpool goal.
Follow all the team news, goals, scores, results and latest updates from the Premier league below.
Premier League 3pm kick offs
The players are all making their way out around the grounds. We’ll be following all six games kicking off at 3pm and will have all the goals and action from the Premier League. Here’s a reminder of the fixtures:
Arsenal vs Brentford
Aston Villa vs Watford
Brighton vs Burnley
Crystal Palace vs Chelsea
Liverpool vs Norwich
Southampton vs Everton
Kick off is up next.
Premier League 3pm kick offs: Thomas Tuchel hails ‘super important’ Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta
Thomas Tuchel has hailed Cesar Azpilicueta’s enduring impact as Chelsea captain after the Spain defender completed the full trophy set.
Azpilicueta became the first Chelsea player to claim glory in every possible global club tournament when steering the Blues to the Club World Cup crown in Abu Dhabi.
The 32-year-old is out of contract this summer and Barcelona are determined to lure him away from Stamford Bridge.
Premier League 3pm kick offs: Southampton vs Everton
Everton’s win against Leeds United was their first in the league under Frank Lampard, and just a second in 16 top-flight matches. Toffees striker Richarlison has scored five goals in his last six appearances against Southampton.
Premier League 3pm kick offs: Arsenal vs Brentford
Brentford are hoping to become the first promoted side to complete a Premier League double over Arsenal since Blackburn Rovers in 1992-93.
Their only victory in six competitive trips to Arsenal was 2-0 in the top flight at Highbury in April 1938.
Premier League 3pm kick offs: Mikel Arteta yet to speak with referee chiefs about Arsenal’s red cards
Mikel Arteta is yet to talk to referee chiefs about the number of red cards Arsenal have been shown lately as he dismissed the suggestion there was an agenda against his side.
The Gunners have had four players sent off in 2022 and a total of 15 red cards have been amassed since Arteta’s appointment in December 2019.
Gabriel Martinelli was the latest, the forward shown two yellow cards in quick succession during the recent 1-0 win at Wolves.
Premier League 3pm kick offs: Aston Villa vs Watford
Watford’s five most recent Premier League away wins were under five different managers: Javi Gracia, Quique Sanchez Flores, Nigel Pearson, Xisco Munoz and Claudio Ranieri.
Will it be six under six for Roy Hodgson’s side this afternoon?
Hodgson has a great record against Aston Villa. He could become the first manager to win a Premier League game against a specific opponent with six different clubs if Watford are victorious today.
Premier League 3pm kick offs: Chelsea must take ‘realistic approach’ to rest of Premier League season, Thomas Tuchel admits
Thomas Tuchel has told Chelsea to adopt a “realistic approach” to their Premier League ambitions this season and secure a vital top-four finish.
Third-placed Chelsea trail defending champions and runaway leaders Manchester City by 16 points, with any thoughts of the title long gone.
The Blues have already lifted the European Super Cup and Club World Cup titles this term however, and face Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final.
Premier League: West Ham 1-1 Newcastle
The 12:30pm kick off between West Ham and Newcastle ended in a 1-1 draw after Craig Dawson gave the Hammers an early lead before Joe Willock equalised on the stroke of half-time.
Neither side could force a winner in the second half and the points were shared.
That means that West Ham fail to move back into the top four and remain a point behind Manchester United in fifth whilst Newcastle remain five points clear of the relegation zone in 17th.
Premier League 3pm kick offs: Liverpool’s success built more on attitude than quality, Jurgen Klopp insists
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists his side are not the Harlem Globetrotters and their success is built more on attitude than quality.
Following the £37.5million January signing of Luis Diaz, the Reds boss admits he now has the best squad he has ever had in his career.
Wednesday’s Champions League win over Inter Milan at the San Siro was a case in point as he brought Roberto Firmino, Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita and Diaz off the bench.
Premier League 3pm kick offs: Southampton vs Everton team changes
Ralph Hasenhuttl makes just one change to the Southampton team that drew with Manchester United last time out. Romain Perraud is replaced with Tino Livramento.
Frank Lampard’s Everton remain unchanged from the starting XI that defeated Leeds 3-0 in their last match.
