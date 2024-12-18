Arsenal vs Crystal Palace LIVE: Gunners look to progress as they host Carabao Cup quarter-final
Mikel Arteta’s team look to respond after a goalless draw against Everton
Arsenal take on Crystal Palace at the Emirates Stadium in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals this evening as they search for a second major trophy under boss Mikel Arteta.
The Spaniard led the Gunners to the FA Cup trophy in 2020 at the end of his debut season as manager and has since improved the team to become title contenders in the Premier League. More silverware will be the perfect reward for their development but Arsenal come into the match with staggered momentum.
Their last two Premier League outings have ended in draws with Fulham and Everton so are unlikely to underestimate Crystal Palace especially as Oliver Glasner’s side are on an upwards trajectory.
Palace sit 15th in the league following a poor start to the season but they pulled off a great win away to Brighton at the weekend and are unbeaten in five league games including a 2-2 draw against Manchester City. Is their form good enough to beat Arsenal this evening though?
Team news
For Mikel Arteta’s side, long-term absentees Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu are still out, while Oleksandr Zinchenko and Riccardo Calafiori will also miss the game. Declan Rice is also being assessed after coming off against Everton last week, while back-up ‘keeper Neto is cup-tied.
In his pre-match conference, Arteta gave little away regarding rotation, though some second-string players could come in in key positions. In defence, Jakub Kiwior and Miles Lewis-Skelly could feature, with Ethan Nwaneri, Raheem Sterling and Mikel Merino all in contention to start.
Palace will be without Daniel Munoz due to suspension after he was booked in the win over Brighton, while Adam Wharton and Matheus Franca remain out injured. Eberechi Eze will be assessed after suffering a swollen foot against the Seagulls.
Eddie Nketiah and Matt Turner could both feature against their former club.
Arsenal host Crystal Palace at the Emirates in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals tonight, with Mikel Arteta’s side still well in the hunt for what would be just the second major trophy of the Spniard’s tenure.
The Gunners have struggled for goals in recent weeks against Fulham and most recently Everton, though they sit third in the Premier League just six points behind Liverpool.
And though the gap at the top will undoubtedly be on Arteta’s mind, so will the lack of major trophies during his time at the club, with the Spaniard unlikely to underestimate Palace.
The Eagles secured a brilliant away win over Brighton last weekend and though they sit 15th in the league, they haven’t lost any of their last five matches, with Oliver Glazer’sside steadily improving in recent weeks.
Good evening and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of tonight’s Carabao Cup match between Arsenal and Crystal Palace.
The hosts remain third in the league and on the hunt for a major trophy on all four fronts, though Mikel Arteta could be tempted into a slew of changes to the starting XI here with the Gunners languishing six points adrift of Liverpool.
And Palace visit the Emirates to face an Arsenal side that is struggling to score goals, and while the Eagles themselves have shown mixed results so far this season, they are unbeaten in their last five.
We’ll have all the latest updates, news and build-up here.
