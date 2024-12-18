Arsenal vs Crystal Palace LIVE: Gunners look to progress as they host Carabao Cup quarter-final

✕ Close 'That is always the narrative' - Mikel Arteta dismisses media's view of Arsenal's recent draws

Arsenal take on Crystal Palace at the Emirates Stadium in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals this evening as they search for a second major trophy under boss Mikel Arteta.

The Spaniard led the Gunners to the FA Cup trophy in 2020 at the end of his debut season as manager and has since improved the team to become title contenders in the Premier League. More silverware will be the perfect reward for their development but Arsenal come into the match with staggered momentum.

Their last two Premier League outings have ended in draws with Fulham and Everton so are unlikely to underestimate Crystal Palace especially as Oliver Glasner’s side are on an upwards trajectory.

Palace sit 15th in the league following a poor start to the season but they pulled off a great win away to Brighton at the weekend and are unbeaten in five league games including a 2-2 draw against Manchester City. Is their form good enough to beat Arsenal this evening though?

Follow all the Carabao Cup action with our live blog below: