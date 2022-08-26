Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Arsenal have drawn PSV Eindhoven, Bodø/Glimt and FC Zurich in the Europa League group stages.

Dutch side PSV, who are managed by former Manchester United striker Ruud van Nistelrooy, were knocked out by Rangers in the Champions League play-offs.

They are joined in Group A by the Norwegian champions Bodø/Glimt, who defeated Jose Mourinho’s Roma in the Europa Conference League group stages last season and were later knocked out by the Italian side in the quarter-finals, as well as the Swiss side FC Zurich.

Mikel Arteta’s side are returning to European competition after a one-year absence, in which the Gunners narrowly missed out on qualification to the Champions League.

Arsenal had fourth place in their grasp but were beaten to the final qualification spot by rivals Tottenham, who received a favourable draw yesterday.

Arsenal have made a flying start to their Premier League campaign and have won their opening three matches with new star striker Gabriel Jesus settling in quickly.

While Arteta’s side will aim to continue their form and push for the top four again this season, the Europa League should offer the Spaniard a chance to rotate his first team.

Arsenal reached the semi-finals of the Europa League in their last appearance in the competition two seasons ago. They also were defeated finalists in 2019 under Unai Emery, losing to rivals Chelsea in Baku.

The road to this year’s final in Budapest will begin on Thursday 8 September with the group stages set to be completed in early November in order to make way for the Qatar World Cup.

More follows