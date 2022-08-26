(AFP via Getty Images)

Follow live updates from the Europa League group stage draw as Manchester United and Arsenal learn their opponents and fixtures for this season’s competition. The Premier League clubs are among the top seeds ahead of the draw, with both reaching the latter stages of the tournament in recent years.

Arsenal are back in European competition after a one-year absence while United return to the Europa League for the first time since being defeated in the final by Villarreal two seasons ago. They will be looking to emulate West Ham’s run last campaign, as well as Rangers - who reached the final only to be defeated by Eintracht Frankfurt on penalties.

United and Arsenal will be among the favourites to win the tournament, as well as Jose Mourinho’s Roma and the likes of PSV Eindhoven, and Monaco.

The Europa League draw will be followed by the Conference League draw, which will feature West Ham following their victory over Viborg in the play-offs. Follow live updates from the Europa League draw, below: