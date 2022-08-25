When is Europa Conference League draw?
The competition enters its second season after Jose Mourinho’s Roma beat Feyenoord in the inaugural final last term
The journey to the at Fortuna Arena in Prague, begins in this week’s Europa Conference League.
Roma won the inaugural edition of the competition, which also secured qualification for this season’s Europa League in addition to the trophy after Nicolo Zaniolo’s winner over Feyenoord.
The draw will see 32 teams drawn into eight groups of four, made up of 22 Europa Conference League play-off winners and 10 sides dropping down from Europa League play-offs.
David Moyes will hope to take West Ham as far as possible in pursuit of silverware, after the heartache in the Europa League last season against Frankfurt.
Here’s all you need to know about the draw, including what teams will play this season and which pots they have been designated in.
When is it?
The draw will take place from 1:30pm BST on 26 August in Istanbul, Turkey.
What TV channel will it be on?
Fans will be able to watch the event on BT Sport and an online stream will be available through the broadcaster’s YouTube channel.
Which teams are in it?
Key Dates
Group stage
Matchday 1: 8 September 2022
Matchday 2: 15 September 2022
Matchday 3: 6 October 2022
Matchday 4: 13 October 2022
Matchday 5: 27 October 2022
Matchday 6: 3 November 2022
Knockout phase
Knockout round play-offs: 16 & 23 February 2023
Round of 16: 9 & 16 March 2023
Quarter-finals: 13 & 20 April 2023
Semi-finals: 11 & 18 May 2023
Final: 7 June 2023
