Arsenal vs FC Zurich Europa League team news, line-ups and more as Reiss Nelson starts - live
Victory for Arsenal will see them finish top of Group A
Arsenal still have a bit of work to do to ensure that they finish top of Group A in the Europa League after a 2-0 defeat to PSV Eindhoven left the door open for the Dutch side to clinch top spot away from the Gunners. Mikel Arteta’s side need to win against FC Zurich this evening to finish well clear of PSV but anything less and they will be in danger of slipping back to second place.
Why does that matter? The Gunners have already qualified for the next stage of the competition but finishing first in the group means Arsenal will automatically be placed in the last-16. The teams that finish second face a two-legged play-off tie against one of the clubs dropping out of the Champions League which will be tricky as the likes of Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Juventus have been demoted into Europe’s second competition.
Arsenal will be confident of getting the job done though. FC Zurich are bottom of Group A with just one win in five and the Gunners come into the match on the back of hammering Nottingham Forest 5-0 in the Premier League. However, with Chelsea up next in the league on Sunday Arteta may decide to rest key players for tonight’s clash.
Follow all the action as Arsenal host FC Zurich in the Europa League following the conclusion of Real Sociedad vs Man Utd:
46’ - Real Sociedad 0-1 Man United
Second half is underway in San Sebastian.
Former Man United defender Gerard Pique announces his retirement
Relevant to both these teams tonight in a way: Gerard Pique is set to retire after this weekend’s game.
He played for United in his young days and is of course now back with Barcelona in La Liga, a few places and points ahead of Real Sociedad.
HT - Real Sociedad 0-1 Man United
Real Sociedad not quite sure how they’re not level at the break and nor is the competition’s Twitter account.
Fine reaction stop by De Gea, if slightly inadvertent.
His heroics and Garnacho’s finish are the difference at the interval.
HT - Real Sociedad 0-1 Man United
There’s the half-time whistle and it’s job half-done for United.
They lead, they are ahead by one and need to do exactly the same in the second 45 to claim top spot.
For La Real, they need to be far less wasteful - they have had chances themselves.
44’ - Real Sociedad 0-1 Man United
De Gea with two massive saves! The first is actually a weak palm away which leaves him in big trouble as Marin follows up - but somehow the United keeper stretches again, dives low and gets his head to the ball as the shot comes in, diverting the ball over the bar.
Incredible second stop!
A VAR check is going on for a handball penalty but it’s a nonsense - the only arm involved was a Sociedad one anyway.
41’ - Real Sociedad 0-1 Man United
Almost a good moment for the home team as Marin gets into a shooting position, but he scuffs his effort straight into De Gea’s arms.
Up the other end and it surely has to be 2-0 as Ronaldo races through and is gifted a chance to lob the keeper - but sends his effort over the bar and onto the roof of the net.
Nowhere near as clinical as Garnacho was at the other end!
37’ - Real Sociedad 0-1 Man United
A scrappy phase of the game over the last 15 minutes or so, in truth. United doing enough to frustrate their hosts and bide their time on the break; La Real not quite able to find a killer pass in the final third.
Shaw is spoken to by the ref after a foul - the official is being a bit fussy so far.
32’ - Real Sociedad 0-1 Man United
Real Sociedad trying to force the issue in attack a little bit more but it’s less-refined in the final third than they need it to be.
Sorloth twice fails to find his feet in time when the ball breaks his way - and in the meantime, United look a real threat on the break.
Garnacho again leads a counter and links with Shaw this time, but the eventual cross is cleared.
28’ - Real Sociedad 0-1 Man United
Fernandes sprays a pass out left and Garnacho is again lively with an eye for goal - but this time he checks inside his marker and curls a shot off-target.
Rico is unhappy that Casemiro studded him in a thigh moments earlier in an aerial challenge, but it was accidental.
24’ - Real Sociedad 0-1 Man United
Mikel Merino is down and needing treatment after falling very heavily - seemed to injure his shoulder when he landed.
He’s staying on for now - for those of you with an eye on the World Cup and players going down injured before it, he has made 11 appearances for Spain but hasn’t been in a squad since last year. Probably only a fringe option at this stage for Luis Enrique.
The midfielder comes back on after treatment and immediately goes down again as the ball is walloped into him from about three yards away.
