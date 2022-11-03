✕ Close I'm happy at Arsenal says Arteta - amid links made to Barcelona

Arsenal still have a bit of work to do to ensure that they finish top of Group A in the Europa League after a 2-0 defeat to PSV Eindhoven left the door open for the Dutch side to clinch top spot away from the Gunners. Mikel Arteta’s side need to win against FC Zurich this evening to finish well clear of PSV but anything less and they will be in danger of slipping back to second place.

Why does that matter? The Gunners have already qualified for the next stage of the competition but finishing first in the group means Arsenal will automatically be placed in the last-16. The teams that finish second face a two-legged play-off tie against one of the clubs dropping out of the Champions League which will be tricky as the likes of Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Juventus have been demoted into Europe’s second competition.

Arsenal will be confident of getting the job done though. FC Zurich are bottom of Group A with just one win in five and the Gunners come into the match on the back of hammering Nottingham Forest 5-0 in the Premier League. However, with Chelsea up next in the league on Sunday Arteta may decide to rest key players for tonight’s clash.

Follow all the action as Arsenal host FC Zurich in the Europa League following the conclusion of Real Sociedad vs Man Utd: