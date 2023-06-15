Arsenal fixtures released for Premier League 2023/24 season
The full fixture list for the new season was released on Thursday
Arsenal will begin the new Premier League season at home to Nottingham Forest.
Mikel Arteta’s side will hope to build on an impressive season of overachievement and put together another title push. The club are looking to strengthen their squad this summer in order to avoid another fade in the final weeks and help compete with any improvement from the chasing pack.
Fixtures for the 2023/24 campaign were released on Thursday, less than three weeks after the conclusion last season and only five days on from Manchester City securing a historic treble.
Following two seasons disrupted by the Covid pandemic, the most recent campaign was longer than ever to make space for the first Fifa men’s World Cup and also saw fixtures shuffled around following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
The 2023/24 season is therefore expected to see a return to a relatively ‘normal’ schedule. However, Manchester City’s involvement in December’s Club World Cup in Saudi Arabia will force at least two of their games to be rescheduled.
Arsenal 2023/24 Premier League fixtures
12/08/2023 12:30 Arsenal v Nottingham Forest
19/08/2023 15:00 Crystal Palace v Arsenal
26/08/2023 15:00 Arsenal v Fulham
02/09/2023 15:00 Arsenal v Manchester United
16/09/2023 15:00 Everton v Arsenal
23/09/2023 15:00 Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur
30/09/2023 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Arsenal
07/10/2023 15:00 Arsenal v Manchester City
21/10/2023 15:00 Chelsea v Arsenal
28/10/2023 15:00 Arsenal v Sheffield United
04/11/2023 15:00 Newcastle United v Arsenal
11/11/2023 15:00 Arsenal v Burnley
25/11/2023 15:00 Brentford v Arsenal
02/12/2023 15:00 Arsenal v Wolverhampton
05/12/2023 19:45 Luton Town v Arsenal
09/12/2023 15:00 Aston Villa v Arsenal
16/12/2023 15:00 Arsenal v Brighton
23/12/2023 15:00 Liverpool v Arsenal
26/12/2023 15:00 Arsenal v West Ham United
30/12/2023 15:00 Fulham v Arsenal
13/01/2024 15:00 Arsenal v Crystal Palace
30/01/2024 19:45 Nottingham Forest v Arsenal
03/02/2024 15:00 Arsenal v Liverpool
10/02/2024 15:00 West Ham United v Arsenal
17/02/2024 15:00 Burnley v Arsenal
24/02/2024 15:00 Arsenal v Newcastle United
02/03/2024 15:00 Sheffield United v Arsenal
09/03/2024 15:00 Arsenal v Brentford
16/03/2024 15:00 Arsenal v Chelsea
30/03/2024 15:00 Manchester City v Arsenal
02/04/2024 19:45 Arsenal v Luton Town
06/04/2024 15:00 Brighton v Arsenal
13/04/2024 15:00 Arsenal v Aston Villa
20/04/2024 15:00 Wolverhampton v Arsenal
27/04/2024 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal
04/05/2024 15:00 Arsenal v A.F.C. Bournemouth
11/05/2024 15:00 Manchester United v Arsenal
19/05/2024 16:00 Arsenal v Everton
