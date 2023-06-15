Arsenal fixtures released for Premier League 2023/24 season

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Arsenal will begin the new Premier League season at home to Nottingham Forest.

Mikel Arteta’s side will hope to build on an impressive season of overachievement and put together another title push. The club are looking to strengthen their squad this summer in order to avoid another fade in the final weeks and help compete with any improvement from the chasing pack.

Fixtures for the 2023/24 campaign were released on Thursday, less than three weeks after the conclusion last season and only five days on from Manchester City securing a historic treble.

Following two seasons disrupted by the Covid pandemic, the most recent campaign was longer than ever to make space for the first Fifa men’s World Cup and also saw fixtures shuffled around following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The 2023/24 season is therefore expected to see a return to a relatively ‘normal’ schedule. However, Manchester City’s involvement in December’s Club World Cup in Saudi Arabia will force at least two of their games to be rescheduled.

Arsenal 2023/24 Premier League fixtures

12/08/2023 12:30 Arsenal v Nottingham Forest

19/08/2023 15:00 Crystal Palace v Arsenal

26/08/2023 15:00 Arsenal v Fulham

02/09/2023 15:00 Arsenal v Manchester United

16/09/2023 15:00 Everton v Arsenal

23/09/2023 15:00 Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur

30/09/2023 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Arsenal

07/10/2023 15:00 Arsenal v Manchester City

21/10/2023 15:00 Chelsea v Arsenal

28/10/2023 15:00 Arsenal v Sheffield United

04/11/2023 15:00 Newcastle United v Arsenal

11/11/2023 15:00 Arsenal v Burnley

25/11/2023 15:00 Brentford v Arsenal

02/12/2023 15:00 Arsenal v Wolverhampton

05/12/2023 19:45 Luton Town v Arsenal

09/12/2023 15:00 Aston Villa v Arsenal

16/12/2023 15:00 Arsenal v Brighton

23/12/2023 15:00 Liverpool v Arsenal

26/12/2023 15:00 Arsenal v West Ham United

30/12/2023 15:00 Fulham v Arsenal

13/01/2024 15:00 Arsenal v Crystal Palace

30/01/2024 19:45 Nottingham Forest v Arsenal

03/02/2024 15:00 Arsenal v Liverpool

10/02/2024 15:00 West Ham United v Arsenal

17/02/2024 15:00 Burnley v Arsenal

24/02/2024 15:00 Arsenal v Newcastle United

02/03/2024 15:00 Sheffield United v Arsenal

09/03/2024 15:00 Arsenal v Brentford

16/03/2024 15:00 Arsenal v Chelsea

30/03/2024 15:00 Manchester City v Arsenal

02/04/2024 19:45 Arsenal v Luton Town

06/04/2024 15:00 Brighton v Arsenal

13/04/2024 15:00 Arsenal v Aston Villa

20/04/2024 15:00 Wolverhampton v Arsenal

27/04/2024 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal

04/05/2024 15:00 Arsenal v A.F.C. Bournemouth

11/05/2024 15:00 Manchester United v Arsenal

19/05/2024 16:00 Arsenal v Everton