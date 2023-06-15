(Getty Images)

The Premier League fixtures for the 2023/24 campaign are released this morning, just a few short weeks after the culmination of last term - and indeed while the last internationals are still ongoing.

It’s always a day on the calendar to mark up and begin looking forward to the start of the new season, even though that date remains two months away yet.

The usual weekends football fans quickly mark out - aside from the opening round of fixtures, of course - are the Boxing Day games, when they face their fiercest rivals and who they play across the season run-in and on the final day of the season.

All those and more will be revealed at precisely 9am BST. Follow below on our live blog for the full fixture list.