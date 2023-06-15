Premier League fixtures LIVE: Opening weekend, Christmas matches and full schedules for every club
Every club’s schedule from the opening day until the last of 2023/24
The Premier League fixtures for the 2023/24 campaign are released this morning, just a few short weeks after the culmination of last term - and indeed while the last internationals are still ongoing.
It’s always a day on the calendar to mark up and begin looking forward to the start of the new season, even though that date remains two months away yet.
The usual weekends football fans quickly mark out - aside from the opening round of fixtures, of course - are the Boxing Day games, when they face their fiercest rivals and who they play across the season run-in and on the final day of the season.
All those and more will be revealed at precisely 9am BST. Follow below on our live blog for the full fixture list.
When are the Premier League fixtures released?
The dust has barely settled on the last Premier League campaign but already attention turns to next season with the 2023/24 fixtures set to be released.
For a long time it appeared like 2022/23 might just be Arsenal’s season, but Mikel Arteta’s young side were unable to hold off the fast finishing Manchester City, who secured a third successive crown as part of their treble of major trophies.
The pair again shape as two of the leading contenders for the crown, though Liverpool and Chelsea will both be looking to bounce back from disappointing campaigns, while Manchester United and Newcastle will hope to further develop into true challengers.
The fixture release will also be an exciting time for Burnley, Sheffield United and, particularly, Luton as the three clubs promoted from the Championship find out their top flight fate.
Here’s everything you need to know.
When are the Premier League fixtures released?
The fixtures for the 2023/24 season are set to be released this week
Premier League 23/24 fixtures
So we’re just over an hour away from finding out exactly where your, yes your, team will start the season.
Do you want a tough one to get it out of the way early on, perhaps catch the champions unawares after a summer of celebration? Or do you want a comfortable home fixture against a bottom-half club, giving a fair chance of a routine three points to start the campaign with?
Fast starts are often important, but not always entirely telling.
Premier League fixture release day
Good morning and welcome! Never mind any talk of the last season only just being over and done with, the Premier League want to drag your eyes and minds right back to them.
And today they do that by releasing the fixtures for next term, the 2023/24 campaign.
It all gets underway across the weekend of the 12 August, with one game on the Friday night and every side in action across the following few days.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies