Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Newcastle United will begin the new Premier League season at home against Aston Villa.

Eddie Howe’s side produced a memorable campaign in the manager’s first full season at St James’ Park, qualifying for the Champions League with fourth-placed finish in the table. The Saudi-owned club have already been linked with a raft of new signings as Howe looks to bolster his squad for the challenge of European football.

Fixtures for the 2023/24 campaign were released on Thursday, less than three weeks after the conclusion last season and only five days on from City securing that historic treble.

Following two seasons disrupted by the Covid pandemic, the most recent campaign was longer than ever to make space for the first Fifa men’s World Cup and also saw fixtures shuffled around following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The 2023/24 season is therefore expected to see a return to a relatively ‘normal’ schedule. However, City’s involvement in December’s Club World Cup in Saudi Arabia will force at least two of their games to be rescheduled.

Newcastle United 2023/24 Premier League fixtures

12/08/2023 17:30 Newcastle United v Aston Villa

19/08/2023 15:00 Manchester City v Newcastle United

26/08/2023 15:00 Newcastle United v Liverpool

02/09/2023 15:00 Brighton v Newcastle United

16/09/2023 15:00 Newcastle United v Brentford

23/09/2023 15:00 Sheffield United v Newcastle United

30/09/2023 15:00 Newcastle United v Burnley

07/10/2023 15:00 West Ham United v Newcastle United

21/10/2023 15:00 Newcastle United v Crystal Palace

28/10/2023 15:00 Wolverhampton v Newcastle United

04/11/2023 15:00 Newcastle United v Arsenal

11/11/2023 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Newcastle United

25/11/2023 15:00 Newcastle United v Chelsea

02/12/2023 15:00 Newcastle United v Manchester United

05/12/2023 19:45 Everton v Newcastle United

09/12/2023 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United

16/12/2023 15:00 Newcastle United v Fulham

23/12/2023 15:00 Luton Town v Newcastle United

26/12/2023 15:00 Newcastle United v Nottingham Forest

30/12/2023 15:00 Liverpool v Newcastle United

13/01/2024 15:00 Newcastle United v Manchester City

30/01/2024 19:45 Aston Villa v Newcastle United

03/02/2024 15:00 Newcastle United v Luton Town

10/02/2024 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Newcastle United

17/02/2024 15:00 Newcastle United v A.F.C. Bournemouth

24/02/2024 15:00 Arsenal v Newcastle United

02/03/2024 15:00 Newcastle United v Wolverhampton

09/03/2024 15:00 Chelsea v Newcastle United

16/03/2024 15:00 Crystal Palace v Newcastle United

30/03/2024 15:00 Newcastle United v West Ham United

03/04/2024 19:45 Newcastle United v Everton

06/04/2024 15:00 Fulham v Newcastle United

13/04/2024 15:00 Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur

20/04/2024 15:00 Manchester United v Newcastle United

27/04/2024 15:00 Newcastle United v Sheffield United

04/05/2024 15:00 Burnley v Newcastle United

11/05/2024 15:00 Newcastle United v Brighton

19/05/2024 16:00 Brentford v Newcastle United