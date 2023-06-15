Newcastle United fixtures released for Premier League 2023/24 season
The full fixture list for the new season was released on Thursday
Newcastle United will begin the new Premier League season at home against Aston Villa.
Eddie Howe’s side produced a memorable campaign in the manager’s first full season at St James’ Park, qualifying for the Champions League with fourth-placed finish in the table. The Saudi-owned club have already been linked with a raft of new signings as Howe looks to bolster his squad for the challenge of European football.
Fixtures for the 2023/24 campaign were released on Thursday, less than three weeks after the conclusion last season and only five days on from City securing that historic treble.
Following two seasons disrupted by the Covid pandemic, the most recent campaign was longer than ever to make space for the first Fifa men’s World Cup and also saw fixtures shuffled around following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
The 2023/24 season is therefore expected to see a return to a relatively ‘normal’ schedule. However, City’s involvement in December’s Club World Cup in Saudi Arabia will force at least two of their games to be rescheduled.
Newcastle United 2023/24 Premier League fixtures
12/08/2023 17:30 Newcastle United v Aston Villa
19/08/2023 15:00 Manchester City v Newcastle United
26/08/2023 15:00 Newcastle United v Liverpool
02/09/2023 15:00 Brighton v Newcastle United
16/09/2023 15:00 Newcastle United v Brentford
23/09/2023 15:00 Sheffield United v Newcastle United
30/09/2023 15:00 Newcastle United v Burnley
07/10/2023 15:00 West Ham United v Newcastle United
21/10/2023 15:00 Newcastle United v Crystal Palace
28/10/2023 15:00 Wolverhampton v Newcastle United
04/11/2023 15:00 Newcastle United v Arsenal
11/11/2023 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Newcastle United
25/11/2023 15:00 Newcastle United v Chelsea
02/12/2023 15:00 Newcastle United v Manchester United
05/12/2023 19:45 Everton v Newcastle United
09/12/2023 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United
16/12/2023 15:00 Newcastle United v Fulham
23/12/2023 15:00 Luton Town v Newcastle United
26/12/2023 15:00 Newcastle United v Nottingham Forest
30/12/2023 15:00 Liverpool v Newcastle United
13/01/2024 15:00 Newcastle United v Manchester City
30/01/2024 19:45 Aston Villa v Newcastle United
03/02/2024 15:00 Newcastle United v Luton Town
10/02/2024 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Newcastle United
17/02/2024 15:00 Newcastle United v A.F.C. Bournemouth
24/02/2024 15:00 Arsenal v Newcastle United
02/03/2024 15:00 Newcastle United v Wolverhampton
09/03/2024 15:00 Chelsea v Newcastle United
16/03/2024 15:00 Crystal Palace v Newcastle United
30/03/2024 15:00 Newcastle United v West Ham United
03/04/2024 19:45 Newcastle United v Everton
06/04/2024 15:00 Fulham v Newcastle United
13/04/2024 15:00 Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur
20/04/2024 15:00 Manchester United v Newcastle United
27/04/2024 15:00 Newcastle United v Sheffield United
04/05/2024 15:00 Burnley v Newcastle United
11/05/2024 15:00 Newcastle United v Brighton
19/05/2024 16:00 Brentford v Newcastle United
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies