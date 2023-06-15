Burnley fixtures released for Premier League 2023/24 season
The full fixture list for the new season was released on Thursday
Burnley will begin the new Premier League season by hosting the champions Manchester City in the opening game.
Vincent Kompany steered the Clarets to a dominant Championship title triumph, collecting 101 points en route, and they will hope to make a fast impact back in the top flight.
Fixtures for the 2023/24 campaign were released on Thursday, less than three weeks after the conclusion last season and only five days on from Manchester City securing that historic treble.
Following two seasons disrupted by the Covid pandemic, the most recent campaign was longer than ever to make space for the first Fifa men’s World Cup and also saw fixtures shuffled around following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
The 2023/24 season is therefore expected to see a return to a relatively ‘normal’ schedule. However, City’s involvement in December’s Club World Cup in Saudi Arabia will force at least two of their games to be rescheduled.
Burnley’s 2023/24 fixtures
11/08/2023 20:00 Burnley v Manchester City
19/08/2023 15:00 Luton Town v Burnley
26/08/2023 15:00 Burnley v Aston Villa
02/09/2023 15:00 Burnley v Tottenham Hotspur
16/09/2023 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Burnley
23/09/2023 15:00 Burnley v Manchester United
30/09/2023 15:00 Newcastle United v Burnley
07/10/2023 15:00 Burnley v Chelsea
21/10/2023 15:00 Brentford v Burnley
28/10/2023 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Burnley
04/11/2023 15:00 Burnley v Crystal Palace
11/11/2023 15:00 Arsenal v Burnley
25/11/2023 15:00 Burnley v West Ham United
02/12/2023 15:00 Burnley v Sheffield United
05/12/2023 19:45 Wolverhampton v Burnley
09/12/2023 15:00 Brighton v Burnley
16/12/2023 15:00 Burnley v Everton
23/12/2023 15:00 Fulham v Burnley
26/12/2023 15:00 Burnley v Liverpool
30/12/2023 15:00 Aston Villa v Burnley
13/01/2024 15:00 Burnley v Luton Town
31/01/2024 20:00 Manchester City v Burnley
03/02/2024 15:00 Burnley v Fulham
10/02/2024 15:00 Liverpool v Burnley
17/02/2024 15:00 Burnley v Arsenal
24/02/2024 15:00 Crystal Palace v Burnley
02/03/2024 15:00 Burnley v A.F.C. Bournemouth
09/03/2024 15:00 West Ham United v Burnley
16/03/2024 15:00 Burnley v Brentford
30/03/2024 15:00 Chelsea v Burnley
02/04/2024 19:45 Burnley v Wolverhampton
06/04/2024 15:00 Everton v Burnley
13/04/2024 15:00 Burnley v Brighton
20/04/2024 15:00 Sheffield United v Burnley
27/04/2024 15:00 Manchester United v Burnley
04/05/2024 15:00 Burnley v Newcastle United
11/05/2024 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley
19/05/2024 16:00 Burnley v Nottingham Forest
