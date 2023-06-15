Burnley fixtures released for Premier League 2023/24 season

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Burnley will begin the new Premier League season by hosting the champions Manchester City in the opening game.

Vincent Kompany steered the Clarets to a dominant Championship title triumph, collecting 101 points en route, and they will hope to make a fast impact back in the top flight.

Fixtures for the 2023/24 campaign were released on Thursday, less than three weeks after the conclusion last season and only five days on from Manchester City securing that historic treble.

Following two seasons disrupted by the Covid pandemic, the most recent campaign was longer than ever to make space for the first Fifa men’s World Cup and also saw fixtures shuffled around following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The 2023/24 season is therefore expected to see a return to a relatively ‘normal’ schedule. However, City’s involvement in December’s Club World Cup in Saudi Arabia will force at least two of their games to be rescheduled.

Burnley’s 2023/24 fixtures

11/08/2023 20:00 Burnley v Manchester City

19/08/2023 15:00 Luton Town v Burnley

26/08/2023 15:00 Burnley v Aston Villa

02/09/2023 15:00 Burnley v Tottenham Hotspur

16/09/2023 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Burnley

23/09/2023 15:00 Burnley v Manchester United

30/09/2023 15:00 Newcastle United v Burnley

07/10/2023 15:00 Burnley v Chelsea

21/10/2023 15:00 Brentford v Burnley

28/10/2023 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Burnley

04/11/2023 15:00 Burnley v Crystal Palace

11/11/2023 15:00 Arsenal v Burnley

25/11/2023 15:00 Burnley v West Ham United

02/12/2023 15:00 Burnley v Sheffield United

05/12/2023 19:45 Wolverhampton v Burnley

09/12/2023 15:00 Brighton v Burnley

16/12/2023 15:00 Burnley v Everton

23/12/2023 15:00 Fulham v Burnley

26/12/2023 15:00 Burnley v Liverpool

30/12/2023 15:00 Aston Villa v Burnley

13/01/2024 15:00 Burnley v Luton Town

31/01/2024 20:00 Manchester City v Burnley

03/02/2024 15:00 Burnley v Fulham

10/02/2024 15:00 Liverpool v Burnley

17/02/2024 15:00 Burnley v Arsenal

24/02/2024 15:00 Crystal Palace v Burnley

02/03/2024 15:00 Burnley v A.F.C. Bournemouth

09/03/2024 15:00 West Ham United v Burnley

16/03/2024 15:00 Burnley v Brentford

30/03/2024 15:00 Chelsea v Burnley

02/04/2024 19:45 Burnley v Wolverhampton

06/04/2024 15:00 Everton v Burnley

13/04/2024 15:00 Burnley v Brighton

20/04/2024 15:00 Sheffield United v Burnley

27/04/2024 15:00 Manchester United v Burnley

04/05/2024 15:00 Burnley v Newcastle United

11/05/2024 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley

19/05/2024 16:00 Burnley v Nottingham Forest