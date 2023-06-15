Crystal Palace fixtures released for Premier League 2023/24 season

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Crystal Palace will begin the new Premier League season with a trip to Sheffield United.

Roy Hodgson’s unexpected return saw not only a drastic improvement in results but a far more attacking playing style at Selhurst Park, and the manager is expected to agree to stay on for another term.

Fixtures for the 2023/24 campaign were released on Thursday, less than three weeks after the conclusion last season and only five days on from Manchester City securing that historic treble.

Following two seasons disrupted by the Covid pandemic, the most recent campaign was longer than ever to make space for the first Fifa men’s World Cup and also saw fixtures shuffled around following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The 2023/24 season is therefore expected to see a return to a relatively ‘normal’ schedule. However, City’s involvement in December’s Club World Cup in Saudi Arabia will force at least two of their games to be rescheduled.

Crystal Palace’s 2023/24 fixtures

12/08/2023 15:00 Sheffield United v Crystal Palace

19/08/2023 15:00 Crystal Palace v Arsenal

26/08/2023 15:00 Brentford v Crystal Palace

02/09/2023 15:00 Crystal Palace v Wolverhampton

16/09/2023 15:00 Aston Villa v Crystal Palace

23/09/2023 15:00 Crystal Palace v Fulham

30/09/2023 15:00 Manchester United v Crystal Palace

07/10/2023 15:00 Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest

21/10/2023 15:00 Newcastle United v Crystal Palace

28/10/2023 15:00 Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur

04/11/2023 15:00 Burnley v Crystal Palace

11/11/2023 15:00 Crystal Palace v Everton

25/11/2023 15:00 Luton Town v Crystal Palace

02/12/2023 15:00 West Ham United v Crystal Palace

05/12/2023 20:00 Crystal Palace v A.F.C. Bournemouth

09/12/2023 15:00 Crystal Palace v Liverpool

16/12/2023 15:00 Manchester City v Crystal Palace

23/12/2023 15:00 Crystal Palace v Brighton

26/12/2023 15:00 Chelsea v Crystal Palace

30/12/2023 15:00 Crystal Palace v Brentford

13/01/2024 15:00 Arsenal v Crystal Palace

30/01/2024 20:00 Crystal Palace v Sheffield United

03/02/2024 15:00 Brighton v Crystal Palace

10/02/2024 15:00 Crystal Palace v Chelsea

17/02/2024 15:00 Everton v Crystal Palace

24/02/2024 15:00 Crystal Palace v Burnley

02/03/2024 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace

09/03/2024 15:00 Crystal Palace v Luton Town

16/03/2024 15:00 Crystal Palace v Newcastle United

30/03/2024 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Crystal Palace

02/04/2024 19:45 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Crystal Palace

06/04/2024 15:00 Crystal Palace v Manchester City

13/04/2024 15:00 Liverpool v Crystal Palace

20/04/2024 15:00 Crystal Palace v West Ham United

27/04/2024 15:00 Fulham v Crystal Palace

04/05/2024 15:00 Crystal Palace v Manchester United

11/05/2024 15:00 Wolverhampton v Crystal Palace

19/05/2024 16:00 Crystal Palace v Aston Villa