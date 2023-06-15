Crystal Palace fixtures released for Premier League 2023/24 season
The full fixture list for the new season was released on Thursday
Crystal Palace will begin the new Premier League season with a trip to Sheffield United.
Roy Hodgson’s unexpected return saw not only a drastic improvement in results but a far more attacking playing style at Selhurst Park, and the manager is expected to agree to stay on for another term.
Fixtures for the 2023/24 campaign were released on Thursday, less than three weeks after the conclusion last season and only five days on from Manchester City securing that historic treble.
Following two seasons disrupted by the Covid pandemic, the most recent campaign was longer than ever to make space for the first Fifa men’s World Cup and also saw fixtures shuffled around following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
The 2023/24 season is therefore expected to see a return to a relatively ‘normal’ schedule. However, City’s involvement in December’s Club World Cup in Saudi Arabia will force at least two of their games to be rescheduled.
Crystal Palace’s 2023/24 fixtures
12/08/2023 15:00 Sheffield United v Crystal Palace
19/08/2023 15:00 Crystal Palace v Arsenal
26/08/2023 15:00 Brentford v Crystal Palace
02/09/2023 15:00 Crystal Palace v Wolverhampton
16/09/2023 15:00 Aston Villa v Crystal Palace
23/09/2023 15:00 Crystal Palace v Fulham
30/09/2023 15:00 Manchester United v Crystal Palace
07/10/2023 15:00 Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest
21/10/2023 15:00 Newcastle United v Crystal Palace
28/10/2023 15:00 Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur
04/11/2023 15:00 Burnley v Crystal Palace
11/11/2023 15:00 Crystal Palace v Everton
25/11/2023 15:00 Luton Town v Crystal Palace
02/12/2023 15:00 West Ham United v Crystal Palace
05/12/2023 20:00 Crystal Palace v A.F.C. Bournemouth
09/12/2023 15:00 Crystal Palace v Liverpool
16/12/2023 15:00 Manchester City v Crystal Palace
23/12/2023 15:00 Crystal Palace v Brighton
26/12/2023 15:00 Chelsea v Crystal Palace
30/12/2023 15:00 Crystal Palace v Brentford
13/01/2024 15:00 Arsenal v Crystal Palace
30/01/2024 20:00 Crystal Palace v Sheffield United
03/02/2024 15:00 Brighton v Crystal Palace
10/02/2024 15:00 Crystal Palace v Chelsea
17/02/2024 15:00 Everton v Crystal Palace
24/02/2024 15:00 Crystal Palace v Burnley
02/03/2024 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace
09/03/2024 15:00 Crystal Palace v Luton Town
16/03/2024 15:00 Crystal Palace v Newcastle United
30/03/2024 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Crystal Palace
02/04/2024 19:45 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Crystal Palace
06/04/2024 15:00 Crystal Palace v Manchester City
13/04/2024 15:00 Liverpool v Crystal Palace
20/04/2024 15:00 Crystal Palace v West Ham United
27/04/2024 15:00 Fulham v Crystal Palace
04/05/2024 15:00 Crystal Palace v Manchester United
11/05/2024 15:00 Wolverhampton v Crystal Palace
19/05/2024 16:00 Crystal Palace v Aston Villa
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies