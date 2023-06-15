Tottenham Hotspur fixtures released for Premier League 2023/24 season
The full fixture list for the new season was released on Thursday
Tottenham Hotspur will begin the new Premier League season with a trip across London to Brentford.
A tough season for Spurs saw them finish ninth in the table but there is renewed optimism in north London following the appointment of Ange Postecoglou as manager.
Fixtures for the 2023/24 campaign were released on Thursday, less than three weeks after the conclusion last season and only five days on from Manchester City securing that historic treble.
Following two seasons disrupted by the Covid pandemic, the most recent campaign was longer than ever to make space for the first Fifa men’s World Cup and also saw fixtures shuffled around following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
The 2023/24 season is therefore expected to see a return to a relatively ‘normal’ schedule. However, City’s involvement in December’s Club World Cup in Saudi Arabia will force at least two of their games to be rescheduled.
Tottenham’s 2023/24 fixtures
13/08/2023 14:00 Brentford v Tottenham Hotspur
19/08/2023 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United
26/08/2023 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Tottenham Hotspur
02/09/2023 15:00 Burnley v Tottenham Hotspur
16/09/2023 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Sheffield United
23/09/2023 15:00 Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur
30/09/2023 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool
07/10/2023 15:00 Luton Town v Tottenham Hotspur
21/10/2023 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Fulham
28/10/2023 15:00 Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur
04/11/2023 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea
11/11/2023 15:00 Wolverhampton v Tottenham Hotspur
25/11/2023 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa
02/12/2023 15:00 Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur
05/12/2023 19:45 Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United
09/12/2023 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United
16/12/2023 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Tottenham Hotspur
23/12/2023 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Everton
26/12/2023 15:00 Brighton v Tottenham Hotspur
30/12/2023 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v A.F.C. Bournemouth
13/01/2024 15:00 Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur
30/01/2024 19:45 Tottenham Hotspur v Brentford
03/02/2024 15:00 Everton v Tottenham Hotspur
10/02/2024 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton
17/02/2024 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Wolverhampton
24/02/2024 15:00 Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur
02/03/2024 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace
09/03/2024 15:00 Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur
16/03/2024 15:00 Fulham v Tottenham Hotspur
30/03/2024 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Luton Town
02/04/2024 19:45 West Ham United v Tottenham Hotspur
06/04/2024 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Nottingham Forest
13/04/2024 15:00 Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur
20/04/2024 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City
27/04/2024 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal
04/05/2024 15:00 Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur
11/05/2024 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley
19/05/2024 16:00 Sheffield United v Tottenham Hotspur
