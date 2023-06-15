Jump to content

Tottenham Hotspur fixtures released for Premier League 2023/24 season

The full fixture list for the new season was released on Thursday

Lawrence Ostlere
Thursday 15 June 2023 08:59
<p>Harry Kane is expected to stay at Tottenham for a further season </p>

Harry Kane is expected to stay at Tottenham for a further season

(Action Images via Reuters)

Tottenham Hotspur will begin the new Premier League season with a trip across London to Brentford.

A tough season for Spurs saw them finish ninth in the table but there is renewed optimism in north London following the appointment of Ange Postecoglou as manager.

Fixtures for the 2023/24 campaign were released on Thursday, less than three weeks after the conclusion last season and only five days on from Manchester City securing that historic treble.

Following two seasons disrupted by the Covid pandemic, the most recent campaign was longer than ever to make space for the first Fifa men’s World Cup and also saw fixtures shuffled around following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The 2023/24 season is therefore expected to see a return to a relatively ‘normal’ schedule. However, City’s involvement in December’s Club World Cup in Saudi Arabia will force at least two of their games to be rescheduled.

Tottenham’s 2023/24 fixtures

13/08/2023 14:00 Brentford v Tottenham Hotspur

19/08/2023 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United

26/08/2023 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Tottenham Hotspur

02/09/2023 15:00 Burnley v Tottenham Hotspur

16/09/2023 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Sheffield United

23/09/2023 15:00 Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur

30/09/2023 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool

07/10/2023 15:00 Luton Town v Tottenham Hotspur

21/10/2023 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Fulham

28/10/2023 15:00 Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur

04/11/2023 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea

11/11/2023 15:00 Wolverhampton v Tottenham Hotspur

25/11/2023 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa

02/12/2023 15:00 Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur

05/12/2023 19:45 Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United

09/12/2023 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United

16/12/2023 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Tottenham Hotspur

23/12/2023 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Everton

26/12/2023 15:00 Brighton v Tottenham Hotspur

30/12/2023 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v A.F.C. Bournemouth

13/01/2024 15:00 Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur

30/01/2024 19:45 Tottenham Hotspur v Brentford

03/02/2024 15:00 Everton v Tottenham Hotspur

10/02/2024 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton

17/02/2024 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Wolverhampton

24/02/2024 15:00 Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur

02/03/2024 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace

09/03/2024 15:00 Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur

16/03/2024 15:00 Fulham v Tottenham Hotspur

30/03/2024 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Luton Town

02/04/2024 19:45 West Ham United v Tottenham Hotspur

06/04/2024 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Nottingham Forest

13/04/2024 15:00 Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur

20/04/2024 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City

27/04/2024 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal

04/05/2024 15:00 Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur

11/05/2024 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley

19/05/2024 16:00 Sheffield United v Tottenham Hotspur

