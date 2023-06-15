Liverpool fixtures released for Premier League 2023/24 season
The full fixture list for the new season was released on Thursday
Liverpool will begin the new Premier League season against Chelsea.
Jurgen Klopp’s side endured a rare fallow year under the German as they toiled to a sixth-placed finish in the Premier League table, and are aiming to return to the top four this season with a new-look midfield featuring Alexis Mac Allister and at least one other player to be signed this summer.
Fixtures for the 2023-24 campaign were released on Thursday, less than three weeks after the conclusion last season and only five days on from Manchester City securing that historic treble.
Following two seasons disrupted by the Covid pandemic, the most recent campaign was longer than ever to make space for the first Fifa men’s World Cup and also saw fixtures shuffled around following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
The 2023-24 season is therefore expected to see a return to a relatively ‘normal’ schedule. However, City’s involvement in December’s Club World Cup in Saudi Arabia will force at least two of their games to be rescheduled.
Liverpool’s 2023/24 Premier League fixtures
13/08/2023 16:30 Chelsea v Liverpool
19/08/2023 15:00 Liverpool v A.F.C. Bournemouth
26/08/2023 15:00 Newcastle United v Liverpool
02/09/2023 15:00 Liverpool v Aston Villa
16/09/2023 15:00 Wolverhampton v Liverpool
23/09/2023 15:00 Liverpool v West Ham United
30/09/2023 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool
07/10/2023 15:00 Brighton v Liverpool
21/10/2023 15:00 Liverpool v Everton
28/10/2023 15:00 Liverpool v Nottingham Forest
04/11/2023 15:00 Luton Town v Liverpool
11/11/2023 15:00 Liverpool v Brentford
25/11/2023 15:00 Manchester City v Liverpool
02/12/2023 15:00 Liverpool v Fulham
05/12/2023 19:45 Sheffield United v Liverpool
09/12/2023 15:00 Crystal Palace v Liverpool
16/12/2023 15:00 Liverpool v Manchester United
23/12/2023 15:00 Liverpool v Arsenal
26/12/2023 15:00 Burnley v Liverpool
30/12/2023 15:00 Liverpool v Newcastle United
13/01/2024 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Liverpool
31/01/2024 20:00 Liverpool v Chelsea
03/02/2024 15:00 Arsenal v Liverpool
10/02/2024 15:00 Liverpool v Burnley
17/02/2024 15:00 Brentford v Liverpool
24/02/2024 15:00 Liverpool v Luton Town
02/03/2024 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Liverpool
09/03/2024 15:00 Liverpool v Manchester City
16/03/2024 15:00 Everton v Liverpool
30/03/2024 15:00 Liverpool v Brighton
03/04/2024 20:00 Liverpool v Sheffield United
06/04/2024 15:00 Manchester United v Liverpool
13/04/2024 15:00 Liverpool v Crystal Palace
20/04/2024 15:00 Fulham v Liverpool
27/04/2024 15:00 West Ham United v Liverpool
04/05/2024 15:00 Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur
11/05/2024 15:00 Aston Villa v Liverpool
19/05/2024 16:00 Liverpool v Wolverhampton
