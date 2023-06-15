Liverpool fixtures released for Premier League 2023/24 season

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Liverpool will begin the new Premier League season against Chelsea.

Jurgen Klopp’s side endured a rare fallow year under the German as they toiled to a sixth-placed finish in the Premier League table, and are aiming to return to the top four this season with a new-look midfield featuring Alexis Mac Allister and at least one other player to be signed this summer.

Fixtures for the 2023-24 campaign were released on Thursday, less than three weeks after the conclusion last season and only five days on from Manchester City securing that historic treble.

Following two seasons disrupted by the Covid pandemic, the most recent campaign was longer than ever to make space for the first Fifa men’s World Cup and also saw fixtures shuffled around following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The 2023-24 season is therefore expected to see a return to a relatively ‘normal’ schedule. However, City’s involvement in December’s Club World Cup in Saudi Arabia will force at least two of their games to be rescheduled.

Liverpool’s 2023/24 Premier League fixtures

13/08/2023 16:30 Chelsea v Liverpool

19/08/2023 15:00 Liverpool v A.F.C. Bournemouth

26/08/2023 15:00 Newcastle United v Liverpool

02/09/2023 15:00 Liverpool v Aston Villa

16/09/2023 15:00 Wolverhampton v Liverpool

23/09/2023 15:00 Liverpool v West Ham United

30/09/2023 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool

07/10/2023 15:00 Brighton v Liverpool

21/10/2023 15:00 Liverpool v Everton

28/10/2023 15:00 Liverpool v Nottingham Forest

04/11/2023 15:00 Luton Town v Liverpool

11/11/2023 15:00 Liverpool v Brentford

25/11/2023 15:00 Manchester City v Liverpool

02/12/2023 15:00 Liverpool v Fulham

05/12/2023 19:45 Sheffield United v Liverpool

09/12/2023 15:00 Crystal Palace v Liverpool

16/12/2023 15:00 Liverpool v Manchester United

23/12/2023 15:00 Liverpool v Arsenal

26/12/2023 15:00 Burnley v Liverpool

30/12/2023 15:00 Liverpool v Newcastle United

13/01/2024 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Liverpool

31/01/2024 20:00 Liverpool v Chelsea

03/02/2024 15:00 Arsenal v Liverpool

10/02/2024 15:00 Liverpool v Burnley

17/02/2024 15:00 Brentford v Liverpool

24/02/2024 15:00 Liverpool v Luton Town

02/03/2024 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Liverpool

09/03/2024 15:00 Liverpool v Manchester City

16/03/2024 15:00 Everton v Liverpool

30/03/2024 15:00 Liverpool v Brighton

03/04/2024 20:00 Liverpool v Sheffield United

06/04/2024 15:00 Manchester United v Liverpool

13/04/2024 15:00 Liverpool v Crystal Palace

20/04/2024 15:00 Fulham v Liverpool

27/04/2024 15:00 West Ham United v Liverpool

04/05/2024 15:00 Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur

11/05/2024 15:00 Aston Villa v Liverpool

19/05/2024 16:00 Liverpool v Wolverhampton