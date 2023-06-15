Jump to content

Carabao Cup 2023/24 fixture dates and schedule revealed

Manchester United will defend the trophy after defeating Newcastle in last year’s final

Jack Rathborn
Thursday 15 June 2023 10:19
Comments
(Getty Images)

After the Premier League 2023/24 fixtures were published, fans can also plot a path to the first piece of major silverware in 2024 after the Carabao Cup schedule was released.

Manchester United picked up the first trophy of the Erik ten Hag era last year in the Wembley final.

And the Red Devils will hope to defend their title after edging out Newcastle.

Here are the key dates for this year’s competition, including the Wembley final:

Carabao Cup 2023/24 schedule

  • Carabao Cup Round Two - w/c 28 August 2023
  • Carabao Cup Round Three - w/c 25 September 2023
  • Carabao Cup Round Four - w/c 30 October 2023
  • Carabao Cup Quarter-Final - w/c 18 December 2023
  • Carabao Cup Semi-Final (first leg) - w/c 8 January 2024
  • Carabao Cup Semi-Final (second leg) - w/c 21 January 2024
  • Carabao Cup Final - Sunday 25 February 2024

The first major piece of silverware of the 2023/24 will be won on 25 February 2024.

