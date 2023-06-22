Carabao Cup draw LIVE: First round fixtures featuring all 72 EFL clubs
Premier League clubs start to enter the competition in the second round
The first major cup draw for the 2023/24 season takes place on Thursday ahead of the new campaign starting, with English Football League clubs set to find out how they will start life in this year’s Carabao Cup adventure.
All 72 EFL sides feature in the first round, which is split into north and south sections for purposes of the draw. The victors will be joined by 12 Premier League teams in the second round, before the remaining eight join in at the third-round stage. For now though it’s all about the lower league sides and the start of their journey, on the day they also discovered their league fates with the 23/24 fixture lists revealed.
Manchester United won the competition last term but now another opportunity for silverware arises, with League Cup round one matches starting from week commencing 7 August and the final set for Wembley on 25 February 2024. Follow the Carabao Cup first round draw live below:
What time is Carabao Cup 2023/24 first round draw and what teams are in the hat?
The Carabao Cup 2023/24 will begin quickly after the EFL season begins in August.
After the first round of fixtures in the Championship, League One and League Two, clubs will quickly switch focus to the first domestic piece of silverware available.
Manchester United won the trophy last year, beating Newcastle in the final at Wembley.
Now, all 72 EFL clubs learn their first cup fixtures of the 2023/24 campaign.
Here is everything you need to know about the first-round draw and the key dates for this year’s competition:
What time is Carabao Cup first round draw?
After Manchester United won the cup last year, EFL clubs learn their first-round opponents for the 2023/24 season
Carabao Cup first round draw
Good afternoon and welcome to the first cup draw of the 23/24 season...and yes, it hurts saying we’re there already.
In any case, it’s time to find out who plays each other in the first round of the Carabao Cup, or the League Cup if you prefer, or the EFL Cup indeed. All the same thing.
We’ve got 72 sides keen to see who they will be facing and the draw will be coming up in around an hour.
