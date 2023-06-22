Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The 2023/24 season is already fast approaching and the first major cup draw for the new campaign saw new English Football League entrants Wrexham mark their return with a home tie against Wigan Athletic in the Carabao Cup.

While the Welsh outfit - now co-owned by actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney - were promoted from the National League last term, the Latics suffered relegation from the Championship and will begin life in League One with minus eight points due to not having paid salaries on time.

With the first round draw for the competition split into Northern and Southern sections, all 72 EFL clubs are included in the draw at this stage - before Premier League clubs enter at the second- and third-round stages.

In the south, QPR face Norwich City in one of the ties of the round, while Millwall play Reading in another enticing encounter. In the north, relegated Leeds host Shrewsbury while Leicester head to Burton.

Here’s the first-round draw in full and the complete schedule for the 23/24 campaign in the Carabao Cup.

Full Carabao Cup Southern section first round draw:

Plymouth Argyle vs Leyton Orient

Forest Green Rovers vs Portsmouth

Swansea City vs Northampton

Exeter City vs Crawley

Ipswich Town vs Bristol Rovers

Newport County vs Charlton Athletic

Stevenage vs Watford

Cheltenham vs Birmingham City

Sutton United vs Cambridge United

MK Dons vs Wycombe Wanderers

Millwall vs Reading

AFC Wimbledon vs Coventry City

Bristol City vs Oxford United

Gillingham vs Southampton

QPR vs Norwich City

Peterborough United vs Swindon Town

Cardiff City vs Colchester

Carabao Cup Northern section first round draw

Notts County vs Lincoln City

Bolton Wanderers vs Barrow

Hull City vs Doncaster Rovers

Mansfield vs Grimsby

Stoke City vs West Brom

Sheffield Wednesday vs Stockport County

Leeds United vs Shrewsbury

Preston North End vs Salford City

Rotherham United vs Morecambe

Harrogate vs Carlisle United

Burton Albion vs Leicester City

Accrington Stanley vs Bradford City

Derby County vs Blackpool

Port Vale vs Fleetwood Town

Barnsley vs Tranmere Rovers

Blackburn Rovers vs Walsall

Huddersfield Town vs Middlesbrough

Wrexham vs Wigan Athletic

Sunderland vs Crewe

Full Carabao Cup schedule for 2023/24

Round One - w/c 7 August 2023

Round Two - w/c 28 August 2023

Round Three - w/c 25 September 2023

Round Four - w/c 30 October 2023

Quarter-Final - w/c 18 December 2023

Semi-Final (first leg) - w/c 8 January 2024

Semi-Final (second leg) - w/c 21 January 2024

Final - Sunday 25 February 2024