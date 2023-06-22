Carabao Cup fixtures: First-round draw sends Coventry to AFC Wimbledon as Wrexham face Wigan
QPR vs Norwich is another highlight with the draw split into two sections
The 2023/24 season is already fast approaching and the first major cup draw for the new campaign saw new English Football League entrants Wrexham mark their return with a home tie against Wigan Athletic in the Carabao Cup.
While the Welsh outfit - now co-owned by actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney - were promoted from the National League last term, the Latics suffered relegation from the Championship and will begin life in League One with minus eight points due to not having paid salaries on time.
With the first round draw for the competition split into Northern and Southern sections, all 72 EFL clubs are included in the draw at this stage - before Premier League clubs enter at the second- and third-round stages.
In the south, QPR face Norwich City in one of the ties of the round, while Millwall play Reading in another enticing encounter. In the north, relegated Leeds host Shrewsbury while Leicester head to Burton.
Here’s the first-round draw in full and the complete schedule for the 23/24 campaign in the Carabao Cup.
Full Carabao Cup Southern section first round draw:
Plymouth Argyle vs Leyton Orient
Forest Green Rovers vs Portsmouth
Swansea City vs Northampton
Exeter City vs Crawley
Ipswich Town vs Bristol Rovers
Newport County vs Charlton Athletic
Stevenage vs Watford
Cheltenham vs Birmingham City
Sutton United vs Cambridge United
MK Dons vs Wycombe Wanderers
Millwall vs Reading
AFC Wimbledon vs Coventry City
Bristol City vs Oxford United
Gillingham vs Southampton
QPR vs Norwich City
Peterborough United vs Swindon Town
Cardiff City vs Colchester
Carabao Cup Northern section first round draw
Notts County vs Lincoln City
Bolton Wanderers vs Barrow
Hull City vs Doncaster Rovers
Mansfield vs Grimsby
Stoke City vs West Brom
Sheffield Wednesday vs Stockport County
Leeds United vs Shrewsbury
Preston North End vs Salford City
Rotherham United vs Morecambe
Harrogate vs Carlisle United
Burton Albion vs Leicester City
Accrington Stanley vs Bradford City
Derby County vs Blackpool
Port Vale vs Fleetwood Town
Barnsley vs Tranmere Rovers
Blackburn Rovers vs Walsall
Huddersfield Town vs Middlesbrough
Wrexham vs Wigan Athletic
Sunderland vs Crewe
Full Carabao Cup schedule for 2023/24
Round One - w/c 7 August 2023
Round Two - w/c 28 August 2023
Round Three - w/c 25 September 2023
Round Four - w/c 30 October 2023
Quarter-Final - w/c 18 December 2023
Semi-Final (first leg) - w/c 8 January 2024
Semi-Final (second leg) - w/c 21 January 2024
Final - Sunday 25 February 2024
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies