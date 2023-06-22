Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The EFL have released their full sets of 2023/24 fixtures for each of the three tiers below the Premier League.

In the Championship, an intriguing opening weekend clash sees teams who were involved in promotion and relegation battles at the end of last term come together, starting on Friday night when Sheffield Wednesday host Southampton.

The Owls came up through the League One play-offs, while Saints departed the Premier League after a dismal campaign.

Elsewhere, Sunderland - beaten in the Championship play-off semis by eventually promoted Luton - face newly promoted Ipswich Town, while Leicester, relegated from the top flight on the final day last season, face Coventry City who missed out on replacing them by virtue of a penalty shoot-out defeat at Wembley in the play-off final.

Relegated Leeds start at home to Cardiff, while League One champions Plymouth open their campaign at home to Huddersfield.

The full opening weekend list:

04/08/2023 20:00 Sheffield Wednesday v Southampton

05/08/2023 15:00 Blackburn Rovers v West Bromwich Albion

05/08/2023 15:00 Bristol City v Preston North End

05/08/2023 15:00 Middlesbrough v Millwall

05/08/2023 15:00 Norwich City v Hull City

05/08/2023 15:00 Plymouth Argyle v Huddersfield Town

05/08/2023 15:00 Queens Park Rangers v Watford

05/08/2023 15:00 Stoke City v Rotherham United

05/08/2023 15:00 Swansea City v Birmingham City

06/08/2023 14:30 Leeds United v Cardiff City

06/08/2023 12:00 Leicester City v Coventry City

06/08/2023 17:00 Sunderland v Ipswich Town

The League One opening weekend list can be found here, with the League Two fixtures here.