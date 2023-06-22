Opening day fixtures 2023/24: Every Championship match in first round of games
Full Championship, League One and League Two fixtures for the opening weekend of the season
The EFL have released their full sets of 2023/24 fixtures for each of the three tiers below the Premier League.
In the Championship, an intriguing opening weekend clash sees teams who were involved in promotion and relegation battles at the end of last term come together, starting on Friday night when Sheffield Wednesday host Southampton.
The Owls came up through the League One play-offs, while Saints departed the Premier League after a dismal campaign.
Elsewhere, Sunderland - beaten in the Championship play-off semis by eventually promoted Luton - face newly promoted Ipswich Town, while Leicester, relegated from the top flight on the final day last season, face Coventry City who missed out on replacing them by virtue of a penalty shoot-out defeat at Wembley in the play-off final.
Relegated Leeds start at home to Cardiff, while League One champions Plymouth open their campaign at home to Huddersfield.
The full opening weekend list:
- 04/08/2023 20:00 Sheffield Wednesday v Southampton
- 05/08/2023 15:00 Blackburn Rovers v West Bromwich Albion
- 05/08/2023 15:00 Bristol City v Preston North End
- 05/08/2023 15:00 Middlesbrough v Millwall
- 05/08/2023 15:00 Norwich City v Hull City
- 05/08/2023 15:00 Plymouth Argyle v Huddersfield Town
- 05/08/2023 15:00 Queens Park Rangers v Watford
- 05/08/2023 15:00 Stoke City v Rotherham United
- 05/08/2023 15:00 Swansea City v Birmingham City
- 06/08/2023 14:30 Leeds United v Cardiff City
- 06/08/2023 12:00 Leicester City v Coventry City
- 06/08/2023 17:00 Sunderland v Ipswich Town
The League One opening weekend list can be found here, with the League Two fixtures here.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies