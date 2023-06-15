West Ham fixtures released for Premier League 2023/24 season
The full fixture list for the new season was released on Thursday
West Ham United will begin the new Premier League season with a trip to Bournemouth.
The Hammers finished a rollercoaster season with triumph in the Europa Conference League final and will hope to build on that success in the new campaign.
Fixtures for the 2023/24 campaign were released on Thursday, less than three weeks after the conclusion last season and only five days on from Manchester City securing that historic treble.
Following two seasons disrupted by the Covid pandemic, the most recent campaign was longer than ever to make space for the first Fifa men’s World Cup and also saw fixtures shuffled around following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
The 2023/24 season is therefore expected to see a return to a relatively ‘normal’ schedule. However, City’s involvement in December’s Club World Cup in Saudi Arabia will force at least two of their games to be rescheduled.
West Ham’s 2023/24 fixtures
12/08/2023 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v West Ham United
19/08/2023 15:00 West Ham United v Chelsea
26/08/2023 15:00 Brighton v West Ham United
02/09/2023 15:00 Luton Town v West Ham United
16/09/2023 15:00 West Ham United v Manchester City
23/09/2023 15:00 Liverpool v West Ham United
30/09/2023 15:00 West Ham United v Sheffield United
07/10/2023 15:00 West Ham United v Newcastle United
21/10/2023 15:00 Aston Villa v West Ham United
28/10/2023 15:00 West Ham United v Everton
04/11/2023 15:00 Brentford v West Ham United
11/11/2023 15:00 West Ham United v Nottingham Forest
25/11/2023 15:00 Burnley v West Ham United
02/12/2023 15:00 West Ham United v Crystal Palace
05/12/2023 19:45 Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United
09/12/2023 15:00 Fulham v West Ham United
16/12/2023 15:00 West Ham United v Wolverhampton
23/12/2023 15:00 West Ham United v Manchester United
26/12/2023 15:00 Arsenal v West Ham United
30/12/2023 15:00 West Ham United v Brighton
13/01/2024 15:00 Sheffield United v West Ham United
30/01/2024 19:45 West Ham United v A.F.C. Bournemouth
03/02/2024 15:00 Manchester United v West Ham United
10/02/2024 15:00 West Ham United v Arsenal
17/02/2024 15:00 Nottingham Forest v West Ham United
24/02/2024 15:00 West Ham United v Brentford
02/03/2024 15:00 Everton v West Ham United
09/03/2024 15:00 West Ham United v Burnley
16/03/2024 15:00 West Ham United v Aston Villa
30/03/2024 15:00 Newcastle United v West Ham United
02/04/2024 19:45 West Ham United v Tottenham Hotspur
06/04/2024 15:00 Wolverhampton v West Ham United
13/04/2024 15:00 West Ham United v Fulham
20/04/2024 15:00 Crystal Palace v West Ham United
27/04/2024 15:00 West Ham United v Liverpool
04/05/2024 15:00 Chelsea v West Ham United
11/05/2024 15:00 West Ham United v Luton Town
19/05/2024 16:00 Manchester City v West Ham United
