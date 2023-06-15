West Ham fixtures released for Premier League 2023/24 season

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

West Ham United will begin the new Premier League season with a trip to Bournemouth.

The Hammers finished a rollercoaster season with triumph in the Europa Conference League final and will hope to build on that success in the new campaign.

Fixtures for the 2023/24 campaign were released on Thursday, less than three weeks after the conclusion last season and only five days on from Manchester City securing that historic treble.

Following two seasons disrupted by the Covid pandemic, the most recent campaign was longer than ever to make space for the first Fifa men’s World Cup and also saw fixtures shuffled around following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The 2023/24 season is therefore expected to see a return to a relatively ‘normal’ schedule. However, City’s involvement in December’s Club World Cup in Saudi Arabia will force at least two of their games to be rescheduled.

West Ham’s 2023/24 fixtures

12/08/2023 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v West Ham United

19/08/2023 15:00 West Ham United v Chelsea

26/08/2023 15:00 Brighton v West Ham United

02/09/2023 15:00 Luton Town v West Ham United

16/09/2023 15:00 West Ham United v Manchester City

23/09/2023 15:00 Liverpool v West Ham United

30/09/2023 15:00 West Ham United v Sheffield United

07/10/2023 15:00 West Ham United v Newcastle United

21/10/2023 15:00 Aston Villa v West Ham United

28/10/2023 15:00 West Ham United v Everton

04/11/2023 15:00 Brentford v West Ham United

11/11/2023 15:00 West Ham United v Nottingham Forest

25/11/2023 15:00 Burnley v West Ham United

02/12/2023 15:00 West Ham United v Crystal Palace

05/12/2023 19:45 Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United

09/12/2023 15:00 Fulham v West Ham United

16/12/2023 15:00 West Ham United v Wolverhampton

23/12/2023 15:00 West Ham United v Manchester United

26/12/2023 15:00 Arsenal v West Ham United

30/12/2023 15:00 West Ham United v Brighton

13/01/2024 15:00 Sheffield United v West Ham United

30/01/2024 19:45 West Ham United v A.F.C. Bournemouth

03/02/2024 15:00 Manchester United v West Ham United

10/02/2024 15:00 West Ham United v Arsenal

17/02/2024 15:00 Nottingham Forest v West Ham United

24/02/2024 15:00 West Ham United v Brentford

02/03/2024 15:00 Everton v West Ham United

09/03/2024 15:00 West Ham United v Burnley

16/03/2024 15:00 West Ham United v Aston Villa

30/03/2024 15:00 Newcastle United v West Ham United

02/04/2024 19:45 West Ham United v Tottenham Hotspur

06/04/2024 15:00 Wolverhampton v West Ham United

13/04/2024 15:00 West Ham United v Fulham

20/04/2024 15:00 Crystal Palace v West Ham United

27/04/2024 15:00 West Ham United v Liverpool

04/05/2024 15:00 Chelsea v West Ham United

11/05/2024 15:00 West Ham United v Luton Town

19/05/2024 16:00 Manchester City v West Ham United