Brighton fixtures released for Premier League 2023/24 season

Brighton will begin the new Premier League season by hosting newly promoted Luton Town.

Roberto De Zerbi made a huge impact on arrival at the Amex Stadium and had Brighton playing an attractive brand of attacking football as they clocked the highest finish in their history – fifth in the Premier League table. European football next season will bring new challenges and they are set to be busy in the transfer market this summer after the sale of Alexis Mac Allister to Liverpool.

Fixtures for the 2023/24 campaign were released on Thursday, less than three weeks after the conclusion last season and only five days on from City securing that historic treble.

Following two seasons disrupted by the Covid pandemic, the most recent campaign was longer than ever to make space for the first Fifa men’s World Cup and also saw fixtures shuffled around following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The 2023/24 season is therefore expected to see a return to a relatively ‘normal’ schedule. However, City’s involvement in December’s Club World Cup in Saudi Arabia will force at least two of their games to be rescheduled.

Brighton’s 2023/24 Premier League fixtures

12/08/2023 15:00 Brighton v Luton Town

19/08/2023 15:00 Wolverhampton v Brighton

26/08/2023 15:00 Brighton v West Ham United

02/09/2023 15:00 Brighton v Newcastle United

16/09/2023 15:00 Manchester United v Brighton

23/09/2023 15:00 Brighton v A.F.C. Bournemouth

30/09/2023 15:00 Aston Villa v Brighton

07/10/2023 15:00 Brighton v Liverpool

21/10/2023 15:00 Manchester City v Brighton

28/10/2023 15:00 Brighton v Fulham

04/11/2023 15:00 Everton v Brighton

11/11/2023 15:00 Brighton v Sheffield United

25/11/2023 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Brighton

02/12/2023 15:00 Chelsea v Brighton

05/12/2023 19:45 Brighton v Brentford

09/12/2023 15:00 Brighton v Burnley

16/12/2023 15:00 Arsenal v Brighton

23/12/2023 15:00 Crystal Palace v Brighton

26/12/2023 15:00 Brighton v Tottenham Hotspur

30/12/2023 15:00 West Ham United v Brighton

13/01/2024 15:00 Brighton v Wolverhampton

30/01/2024 19:45 Luton Town v Brighton

03/02/2024 15:00 Brighton v Crystal Palace

10/02/2024 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton

17/02/2024 15:00 Sheffield United v Brighton

24/02/2024 15:00 Brighton v Everton

02/03/2024 15:00 Fulham v Brighton

09/03/2024 15:00 Brighton v Nottingham Forest

16/03/2024 15:00 Brighton v Manchester City

30/03/2024 15:00 Liverpool v Brighton

02/04/2024 19:45 Brentford v Brighton

06/04/2024 15:00 Brighton v Arsenal

13/04/2024 15:00 Burnley v Brighton

20/04/2024 15:00 Brighton v Chelsea

27/04/2024 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Brighton

04/05/2024 15:00 Brighton v Aston Villa

11/05/2024 15:00 Newcastle United v Brighton

19/05/2024 16:00 Brighton v Manchester United