Brighton fixtures released for Premier League 2023/24 season
The full fixture list for the new season was released on Thursday
Brighton will begin the new Premier League season by hosting newly promoted Luton Town.
Roberto De Zerbi made a huge impact on arrival at the Amex Stadium and had Brighton playing an attractive brand of attacking football as they clocked the highest finish in their history – fifth in the Premier League table. European football next season will bring new challenges and they are set to be busy in the transfer market this summer after the sale of Alexis Mac Allister to Liverpool.
Fixtures for the 2023/24 campaign were released on Thursday, less than three weeks after the conclusion last season and only five days on from City securing that historic treble.
Following two seasons disrupted by the Covid pandemic, the most recent campaign was longer than ever to make space for the first Fifa men’s World Cup and also saw fixtures shuffled around following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
The 2023/24 season is therefore expected to see a return to a relatively ‘normal’ schedule. However, City’s involvement in December’s Club World Cup in Saudi Arabia will force at least two of their games to be rescheduled.
Brighton’s 2023/24 Premier League fixtures
12/08/2023 15:00 Brighton v Luton Town
19/08/2023 15:00 Wolverhampton v Brighton
26/08/2023 15:00 Brighton v West Ham United
02/09/2023 15:00 Brighton v Newcastle United
16/09/2023 15:00 Manchester United v Brighton
23/09/2023 15:00 Brighton v A.F.C. Bournemouth
30/09/2023 15:00 Aston Villa v Brighton
07/10/2023 15:00 Brighton v Liverpool
21/10/2023 15:00 Manchester City v Brighton
28/10/2023 15:00 Brighton v Fulham
04/11/2023 15:00 Everton v Brighton
11/11/2023 15:00 Brighton v Sheffield United
25/11/2023 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Brighton
02/12/2023 15:00 Chelsea v Brighton
05/12/2023 19:45 Brighton v Brentford
09/12/2023 15:00 Brighton v Burnley
16/12/2023 15:00 Arsenal v Brighton
23/12/2023 15:00 Crystal Palace v Brighton
26/12/2023 15:00 Brighton v Tottenham Hotspur
30/12/2023 15:00 West Ham United v Brighton
13/01/2024 15:00 Brighton v Wolverhampton
30/01/2024 19:45 Luton Town v Brighton
03/02/2024 15:00 Brighton v Crystal Palace
10/02/2024 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton
17/02/2024 15:00 Sheffield United v Brighton
24/02/2024 15:00 Brighton v Everton
02/03/2024 15:00 Fulham v Brighton
09/03/2024 15:00 Brighton v Nottingham Forest
16/03/2024 15:00 Brighton v Manchester City
30/03/2024 15:00 Liverpool v Brighton
02/04/2024 19:45 Brentford v Brighton
06/04/2024 15:00 Brighton v Arsenal
13/04/2024 15:00 Burnley v Brighton
20/04/2024 15:00 Brighton v Chelsea
27/04/2024 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Brighton
04/05/2024 15:00 Brighton v Aston Villa
11/05/2024 15:00 Newcastle United v Brighton
19/05/2024 16:00 Brighton v Manchester United
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies