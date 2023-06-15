Sheffield United fixtures released for Premier League 2023/24 season
The full fixture list for the new season was released on Thursday
Sheffield United will begin the new Premier League season with the visit of Crystal Palace to Brammall Lane.
Fixtures for the 2023/24 campaign were released on Thursday, less than three weeks after the conclusion last season and only five days on from Manchester City securing that historic treble.
Following two seasons disrupted by the Covid pandemic, the most recent campaign was longer than ever to make space for the first Fifa men’s World Cup and also saw fixtures shuffled around following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
The 2023/24 season is therefore expected to see a return to a relatively ‘normal’ schedule. However, City’s involvement in December’s Club World Cup in Saudi Arabia will force at least two of their games to be rescheduled.
Sheffield United’s 2023/24 fixtures
12/08/2023 15:00 Sheffield United v Crystal Palace
19/08/2023 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Sheffield United
26/08/2023 15:00 Sheffield United v Manchester City
02/09/2023 15:00 Sheffield United v Everton
16/09/2023 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Sheffield United
23/09/2023 15:00 Sheffield United v Newcastle United
30/09/2023 15:00 West Ham United v Sheffield United
07/10/2023 15:00 Fulham v Sheffield United
21/10/2023 15:00 Sheffield United v Manchester United
28/10/2023 15:00 Arsenal v Sheffield United
04/11/2023 15:00 Sheffield United v Wolverhampton
11/11/2023 15:00 Brighton v Sheffield United
25/11/2023 15:00 Sheffield United v A.F.C. Bournemouth
02/12/2023 15:00 Burnley v Sheffield United
05/12/2023 19:45 Sheffield United v Liverpool
09/12/2023 15:00 Sheffield United v Brentford
16/12/2023 15:00 Chelsea v Sheffield United
23/12/2023 15:00 Aston Villa v Sheffield United
26/12/2023 15:00 Sheffield United v Luton Town
30/12/2023 15:00 Manchester City v Sheffield United
13/01/2024 15:00 Sheffield United v West Ham United
30/01/2024 20:00 Crystal Palace v Sheffield United
03/02/2024 15:00 Sheffield United v Aston Villa
10/02/2024 15:00 Luton Town v Sheffield United
17/02/2024 15:00 Sheffield United v Brighton
24/02/2024 15:00 Wolverhampton v Sheffield United
02/03/2024 15:00 Sheffield United v Arsenal
09/03/2024 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Sheffield United
16/03/2024 15:00 Manchester United v Sheffield United
30/03/2024 15:00 Sheffield United v Fulham
03/04/2024 20:00 Liverpool v Sheffield United
06/04/2024 15:00 Sheffield United v Chelsea
13/04/2024 15:00 Brentford v Sheffield United
20/04/2024 15:00 Sheffield United v Burnley
27/04/2024 15:00 Newcastle United v Sheffield United
04/05/2024 15:00 Sheffield United v Nottingham Forest
11/05/2024 15:00 Everton v Sheffield United
19/05/2024 16:00 Sheffield United v Tottenham Hotspur
