Sheffield United fixtures released for Premier League 2023/24 season

Sheffield United will begin the new Premier League season with the visit of Crystal Palace to Brammall Lane.

Fixtures for the 2023/24 campaign were released on Thursday, less than three weeks after the conclusion last season and only five days on from Manchester City securing that historic treble.

Following two seasons disrupted by the Covid pandemic, the most recent campaign was longer than ever to make space for the first Fifa men’s World Cup and also saw fixtures shuffled around following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The 2023/24 season is therefore expected to see a return to a relatively ‘normal’ schedule. However, City’s involvement in December’s Club World Cup in Saudi Arabia will force at least two of their games to be rescheduled.

Sheffield United’s 2023/24 fixtures

12/08/2023 15:00 Sheffield United v Crystal Palace

19/08/2023 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Sheffield United

26/08/2023 15:00 Sheffield United v Manchester City

02/09/2023 15:00 Sheffield United v Everton

16/09/2023 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Sheffield United

23/09/2023 15:00 Sheffield United v Newcastle United

30/09/2023 15:00 West Ham United v Sheffield United

07/10/2023 15:00 Fulham v Sheffield United

21/10/2023 15:00 Sheffield United v Manchester United

28/10/2023 15:00 Arsenal v Sheffield United

04/11/2023 15:00 Sheffield United v Wolverhampton

11/11/2023 15:00 Brighton v Sheffield United

25/11/2023 15:00 Sheffield United v A.F.C. Bournemouth

02/12/2023 15:00 Burnley v Sheffield United

05/12/2023 19:45 Sheffield United v Liverpool

09/12/2023 15:00 Sheffield United v Brentford

16/12/2023 15:00 Chelsea v Sheffield United

23/12/2023 15:00 Aston Villa v Sheffield United

26/12/2023 15:00 Sheffield United v Luton Town

30/12/2023 15:00 Manchester City v Sheffield United

13/01/2024 15:00 Sheffield United v West Ham United

30/01/2024 20:00 Crystal Palace v Sheffield United

03/02/2024 15:00 Sheffield United v Aston Villa

10/02/2024 15:00 Luton Town v Sheffield United

17/02/2024 15:00 Sheffield United v Brighton

24/02/2024 15:00 Wolverhampton v Sheffield United

02/03/2024 15:00 Sheffield United v Arsenal

09/03/2024 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Sheffield United

16/03/2024 15:00 Manchester United v Sheffield United

30/03/2024 15:00 Sheffield United v Fulham

03/04/2024 20:00 Liverpool v Sheffield United

06/04/2024 15:00 Sheffield United v Chelsea

13/04/2024 15:00 Brentford v Sheffield United

20/04/2024 15:00 Sheffield United v Burnley

27/04/2024 15:00 Newcastle United v Sheffield United

04/05/2024 15:00 Sheffield United v Nottingham Forest

11/05/2024 15:00 Everton v Sheffield United

19/05/2024 16:00 Sheffield United v Tottenham Hotspur