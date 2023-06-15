Man City fixtures released for Premier League 2023-24 season

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Manchester City will begin the new Premier League season at newly promoted Burnley.

Pep Guardiola’s team have won five of the past six league titles and will be the favourites to finish top of the pile once again when the new season begins. But City will have decisions to make over the summer as key midfielders Ilkay Gundogan and Bernardo Silva consider departing the Etihad Stadium.

Fixtures for the 2023-24 campaign were released on Thursday, less than three weeks after the conclusion last season and only five days on from City securing that historic treble.

Following two seasons disrupted by the Covid pandemic, the most recent campaign was longer than ever to make space for the first Fifa men’s World Cup and also saw fixtures shuffled around following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The 2023-24 season is therefore expected to see a return to a relatively ‘normal’ schedule. However, City’s involvement in December’s Club World Cup in Saudi Arabia will force at least two of their games to be rescheduled.

Manchester City 2023/24 fixtures

11/08/2023 20:00 Burnley v Manchester City

19/08/2023 15:00 Manchester City v Newcastle United

26/08/2023 15:00 Sheffield United v Manchester City

02/09/2023 15:00 Manchester City v Fulham

16/09/2023 15:00 West Ham United v Manchester City

23/09/2023 15:00 Manchester City v Nottingham Forest

30/09/2023 15:00 Wolverhampton v Manchester City

07/10/2023 15:00 Arsenal v Manchester City

21/10/2023 15:00 Manchester City v Brighton

28/10/2023 15:00 Manchester United v Manchester City

04/11/2023 15:00 Manchester City v A.F.C. Bournemouth

11/11/2023 15:00 Chelsea v Manchester City

25/11/2023 15:00 Manchester City v Liverpool

02/12/2023 15:00 Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur

05/12/2023 19:45 Aston Villa v Manchester City

09/12/2023 15:00 Luton Town v Manchester City

16/12/2023 15:00 Manchester City v Crystal Palace

23/12/2023 15:00 Manchester City v Brentford

26/12/2023 15:00 Everton v Manchester City

30/12/2023 15:00 Manchester City v Sheffield United

13/01/2024 15:00 Newcastle United v Manchester City

31/01/2024 20:00 Manchester City v Burnley

03/02/2024 15:00 Brentford v Manchester City

10/02/2024 15:00 Manchester City v Everton

17/02/2024 15:00 Manchester City v Chelsea

24/02/2024 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Manchester City

02/03/2024 15:00 Manchester City v Manchester United

09/03/2024 15:00 Liverpool v Manchester City

16/03/2024 15:00 Brighton v Manchester City

30/03/2024 15:00 Manchester City v Arsenal

03/04/2024 20:00 Manchester City v Aston Villa

06/04/2024 15:00 Crystal Palace v Manchester City

13/04/2024 15:00 Manchester City v Luton Town

20/04/2024 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City

27/04/2024 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Manchester City

04/05/2024 15:00 Manchester City v Wolverhampton

11/05/2024 15:00 Fulham v Manchester City

19/05/2024 16:00 Manchester City v West Ham United