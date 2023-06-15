Man City fixtures released for Premier League 2023-24 season
The full fixture list for the new season was released on Thursday
Manchester City will begin the new Premier League season at newly promoted Burnley.
Pep Guardiola’s team have won five of the past six league titles and will be the favourites to finish top of the pile once again when the new season begins. But City will have decisions to make over the summer as key midfielders Ilkay Gundogan and Bernardo Silva consider departing the Etihad Stadium.
Fixtures for the 2023-24 campaign were released on Thursday, less than three weeks after the conclusion last season and only five days on from City securing that historic treble.
Following two seasons disrupted by the Covid pandemic, the most recent campaign was longer than ever to make space for the first Fifa men’s World Cup and also saw fixtures shuffled around following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
The 2023-24 season is therefore expected to see a return to a relatively ‘normal’ schedule. However, City’s involvement in December’s Club World Cup in Saudi Arabia will force at least two of their games to be rescheduled.
Manchester City 2023/24 fixtures
11/08/2023 20:00 Burnley v Manchester City
19/08/2023 15:00 Manchester City v Newcastle United
26/08/2023 15:00 Sheffield United v Manchester City
02/09/2023 15:00 Manchester City v Fulham
16/09/2023 15:00 West Ham United v Manchester City
23/09/2023 15:00 Manchester City v Nottingham Forest
30/09/2023 15:00 Wolverhampton v Manchester City
07/10/2023 15:00 Arsenal v Manchester City
21/10/2023 15:00 Manchester City v Brighton
28/10/2023 15:00 Manchester United v Manchester City
04/11/2023 15:00 Manchester City v A.F.C. Bournemouth
11/11/2023 15:00 Chelsea v Manchester City
25/11/2023 15:00 Manchester City v Liverpool
02/12/2023 15:00 Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur
05/12/2023 19:45 Aston Villa v Manchester City
09/12/2023 15:00 Luton Town v Manchester City
16/12/2023 15:00 Manchester City v Crystal Palace
23/12/2023 15:00 Manchester City v Brentford
26/12/2023 15:00 Everton v Manchester City
30/12/2023 15:00 Manchester City v Sheffield United
13/01/2024 15:00 Newcastle United v Manchester City
31/01/2024 20:00 Manchester City v Burnley
03/02/2024 15:00 Brentford v Manchester City
10/02/2024 15:00 Manchester City v Everton
17/02/2024 15:00 Manchester City v Chelsea
24/02/2024 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Manchester City
02/03/2024 15:00 Manchester City v Manchester United
09/03/2024 15:00 Liverpool v Manchester City
16/03/2024 15:00 Brighton v Manchester City
30/03/2024 15:00 Manchester City v Arsenal
03/04/2024 20:00 Manchester City v Aston Villa
06/04/2024 15:00 Crystal Palace v Manchester City
13/04/2024 15:00 Manchester City v Luton Town
20/04/2024 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City
27/04/2024 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Manchester City
04/05/2024 15:00 Manchester City v Wolverhampton
11/05/2024 15:00 Fulham v Manchester City
19/05/2024 16:00 Manchester City v West Ham United
