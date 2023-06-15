Wolves fixtures released for Premier League 2023/24 season

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Wolves will begin the new Premier League season with a trip to Manchester United.

After fearing a relegation battle early in the season, the arrival of Julen Lopetegui steadied the ship and saw improved results and performances at Molineux, and there is optimism of better things ahead next.

Fixtures for the 2023/24 campaign were released on Thursday, less than three weeks after the conclusion last season and only five days on from Manchester City securing that historic treble.

Following two seasons disrupted by the Covid pandemic, the most recent campaign was longer than ever to make space for the first Fifa men’s World Cup and also saw fixtures shuffled around following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The 2023/24 season is therefore expected to see a return to a relatively ‘normal’ schedule. However, City’s involvement in December’s Club World Cup in Saudi Arabia will force at least two of their games to be rescheduled.

Wolves’ 2023/24 fixtures

14/08/2023 20:00 Manchester United v Wolverhampton

19/08/2023 15:00 Wolverhampton v Brighton

26/08/2023 15:00 Everton v Wolverhampton

02/09/2023 15:00 Crystal Palace v Wolverhampton

16/09/2023 15:00 Wolverhampton v Liverpool

23/09/2023 15:00 Luton Town v Wolverhampton

30/09/2023 15:00 Wolverhampton v Manchester City

07/10/2023 15:00 Wolverhampton v Aston Villa

21/10/2023 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Wolverhampton

28/10/2023 15:00 Wolverhampton v Newcastle United

04/11/2023 15:00 Sheffield United v Wolverhampton

11/11/2023 15:00 Wolverhampton v Tottenham Hotspur

25/11/2023 15:00 Fulham v Wolverhampton

02/12/2023 15:00 Arsenal v Wolverhampton

05/12/2023 19:45 Wolverhampton v Burnley

09/12/2023 15:00 Wolverhampton v Nottingham Forest

16/12/2023 15:00 West Ham United v Wolverhampton

23/12/2023 15:00 Wolverhampton v Chelsea

26/12/2023 15:00 Brentford v Wolverhampton

30/12/2023 15:00 Wolverhampton v Everton

13/01/2024 15:00 Brighton v Wolverhampton

30/01/2024 19:45 Wolverhampton v Manchester United

03/02/2024 15:00 Chelsea v Wolverhampton

10/02/2024 15:00 Wolverhampton v Brentford

17/02/2024 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Wolverhampton

24/02/2024 15:00 Wolverhampton v Sheffield United

02/03/2024 15:00 Newcastle United v Wolverhampton

09/03/2024 15:00 Wolverhampton v Fulham

16/03/2024 15:00 Wolverhampton v A.F.C. Bournemouth

30/03/2024 15:00 Aston Villa v Wolverhampton

02/04/2024 19:45 Burnley v Wolverhampton

06/04/2024 15:00 Wolverhampton v West Ham United

13/04/2024 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Wolverhampton

20/04/2024 15:00 Wolverhampton v Arsenal

27/04/2024 15:00 Wolverhampton v Luton Town

04/05/2024 15:00 Manchester City v Wolverhampton

11/05/2024 15:00 Wolverhampton v Crystal Palace

19/05/2024 16:00 Liverpool v Wolverhampton