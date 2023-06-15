Wolves fixtures released for Premier League 2023/24 season
The full fixture list for the new season was released on Thursday
Wolves will begin the new Premier League season with a trip to Manchester United.
After fearing a relegation battle early in the season, the arrival of Julen Lopetegui steadied the ship and saw improved results and performances at Molineux, and there is optimism of better things ahead next.
Fixtures for the 2023/24 campaign were released on Thursday, less than three weeks after the conclusion last season and only five days on from Manchester City securing that historic treble.
Following two seasons disrupted by the Covid pandemic, the most recent campaign was longer than ever to make space for the first Fifa men’s World Cup and also saw fixtures shuffled around following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
The 2023/24 season is therefore expected to see a return to a relatively ‘normal’ schedule. However, City’s involvement in December’s Club World Cup in Saudi Arabia will force at least two of their games to be rescheduled.
Wolves’ 2023/24 fixtures
14/08/2023 20:00 Manchester United v Wolverhampton
19/08/2023 15:00 Wolverhampton v Brighton
26/08/2023 15:00 Everton v Wolverhampton
02/09/2023 15:00 Crystal Palace v Wolverhampton
16/09/2023 15:00 Wolverhampton v Liverpool
23/09/2023 15:00 Luton Town v Wolverhampton
30/09/2023 15:00 Wolverhampton v Manchester City
07/10/2023 15:00 Wolverhampton v Aston Villa
21/10/2023 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Wolverhampton
28/10/2023 15:00 Wolverhampton v Newcastle United
04/11/2023 15:00 Sheffield United v Wolverhampton
11/11/2023 15:00 Wolverhampton v Tottenham Hotspur
25/11/2023 15:00 Fulham v Wolverhampton
02/12/2023 15:00 Arsenal v Wolverhampton
05/12/2023 19:45 Wolverhampton v Burnley
09/12/2023 15:00 Wolverhampton v Nottingham Forest
16/12/2023 15:00 West Ham United v Wolverhampton
23/12/2023 15:00 Wolverhampton v Chelsea
26/12/2023 15:00 Brentford v Wolverhampton
30/12/2023 15:00 Wolverhampton v Everton
13/01/2024 15:00 Brighton v Wolverhampton
30/01/2024 19:45 Wolverhampton v Manchester United
03/02/2024 15:00 Chelsea v Wolverhampton
10/02/2024 15:00 Wolverhampton v Brentford
17/02/2024 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Wolverhampton
24/02/2024 15:00 Wolverhampton v Sheffield United
02/03/2024 15:00 Newcastle United v Wolverhampton
09/03/2024 15:00 Wolverhampton v Fulham
16/03/2024 15:00 Wolverhampton v A.F.C. Bournemouth
30/03/2024 15:00 Aston Villa v Wolverhampton
02/04/2024 19:45 Burnley v Wolverhampton
06/04/2024 15:00 Wolverhampton v West Ham United
13/04/2024 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Wolverhampton
20/04/2024 15:00 Wolverhampton v Arsenal
27/04/2024 15:00 Wolverhampton v Luton Town
04/05/2024 15:00 Manchester City v Wolverhampton
11/05/2024 15:00 Wolverhampton v Crystal Palace
19/05/2024 16:00 Liverpool v Wolverhampton
