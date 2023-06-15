Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Manchester United will begin the new Premier League season at home against Wolves.

Erik ten Hag’s side finished third in a promising debut season from the new Dutch manager, despite getting off to a rocky start and having to deal with the dramatic mid-season exit of Cristiano Ronaldo. Ten Hag has said he wants United to challenge for the title in the new campaign but the club will need to finalise the potential buyout in order to move forward with extensive summer transfer plans.

Fixtures for the 2023-24 campaign were released on Thursday, less than three weeks after the conclusion last season and only five days on from City securing that historic treble.

Following two seasons disrupted by the Covid pandemic, the most recent campaign was longer than ever to make space for the first Fifa men’s World Cup and also saw fixtures shuffled around following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The 2023-24 season is therefore expected to see a return to a relatively ‘normal’ schedule. However, City’s involvement in December’s Club World Cup in Saudi Arabia will force at least two of their games to be rescheduled.

Manchester United 2023/24 Premier League fixtures

14/08/2023 20:00 Manchester United v Wolverhampton

19/08/2023 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United

26/08/2023 15:00 Manchester United v Nottingham Forest

02/09/2023 15:00 Arsenal v Manchester United

16/09/2023 15:00 Manchester United v Brighton

23/09/2023 15:00 Burnley v Manchester United

30/09/2023 15:00 Manchester United v Crystal Palace

07/10/2023 15:00 Manchester United v Brentford

21/10/2023 15:00 Sheffield United v Manchester United

28/10/2023 15:00 Manchester United v Manchester City

04/11/2023 15:00 Fulham v Manchester United

11/11/2023 15:00 Manchester United v Luton Town

25/11/2023 15:00 Everton v Manchester United

02/12/2023 15:00 Newcastle United v Manchester United

06/12/2023 20:00 Manchester United v Chelsea

09/12/2023 15:00 Manchester United v A.F.C. Bournemouth

16/12/2023 15:00 Liverpool v Manchester United

23/12/2023 15:00 West Ham United v Manchester United

26/12/2023 15:00 Manchester United v Aston Villa

30/12/2023 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Manchester United

13/01/2024 15:00 Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur

30/01/2024 19:45 Wolverhampton v Manchester United

03/02/2024 15:00 Manchester United v West Ham United

10/02/2024 15:00 Aston Villa v Manchester United

17/02/2024 15:00 Luton Town v Manchester United

24/02/2024 15:00 Manchester United v Fulham

02/03/2024 15:00 Manchester City v Manchester United

09/03/2024 15:00 Manchester United v Everton

16/03/2024 15:00 Manchester United v Sheffield United

30/03/2024 15:00 Brentford v Manchester United

03/04/2024 19:45 Chelsea v Manchester United

06/04/2024 15:00 Manchester United v Liverpool

13/04/2024 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Manchester United

20/04/2024 15:00 Manchester United v Newcastle United

27/04/2024 15:00 Manchester United v Burnley

04/05/2024 15:00 Crystal Palace v Manchester United

11/05/2024 15:00 Manchester United v Arsenal

19/05/2024 16:00 Brighton v Manchester United