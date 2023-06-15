Manchester United fixtures released for Premier League 2023/24 season
The full fixture list for the new season was released on Thursday
Manchester United will begin the new Premier League season at home against Wolves.
Erik ten Hag’s side finished third in a promising debut season from the new Dutch manager, despite getting off to a rocky start and having to deal with the dramatic mid-season exit of Cristiano Ronaldo. Ten Hag has said he wants United to challenge for the title in the new campaign but the club will need to finalise the potential buyout in order to move forward with extensive summer transfer plans.
Fixtures for the 2023-24 campaign were released on Thursday, less than three weeks after the conclusion last season and only five days on from City securing that historic treble.
Following two seasons disrupted by the Covid pandemic, the most recent campaign was longer than ever to make space for the first Fifa men’s World Cup and also saw fixtures shuffled around following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
The 2023-24 season is therefore expected to see a return to a relatively ‘normal’ schedule. However, City’s involvement in December’s Club World Cup in Saudi Arabia will force at least two of their games to be rescheduled.
Manchester United 2023/24 Premier League fixtures
14/08/2023 20:00 Manchester United v Wolverhampton
19/08/2023 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United
26/08/2023 15:00 Manchester United v Nottingham Forest
02/09/2023 15:00 Arsenal v Manchester United
16/09/2023 15:00 Manchester United v Brighton
23/09/2023 15:00 Burnley v Manchester United
30/09/2023 15:00 Manchester United v Crystal Palace
07/10/2023 15:00 Manchester United v Brentford
21/10/2023 15:00 Sheffield United v Manchester United
28/10/2023 15:00 Manchester United v Manchester City
04/11/2023 15:00 Fulham v Manchester United
11/11/2023 15:00 Manchester United v Luton Town
25/11/2023 15:00 Everton v Manchester United
02/12/2023 15:00 Newcastle United v Manchester United
06/12/2023 20:00 Manchester United v Chelsea
09/12/2023 15:00 Manchester United v A.F.C. Bournemouth
16/12/2023 15:00 Liverpool v Manchester United
23/12/2023 15:00 West Ham United v Manchester United
26/12/2023 15:00 Manchester United v Aston Villa
30/12/2023 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Manchester United
13/01/2024 15:00 Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur
30/01/2024 19:45 Wolverhampton v Manchester United
03/02/2024 15:00 Manchester United v West Ham United
10/02/2024 15:00 Aston Villa v Manchester United
17/02/2024 15:00 Luton Town v Manchester United
24/02/2024 15:00 Manchester United v Fulham
02/03/2024 15:00 Manchester City v Manchester United
09/03/2024 15:00 Manchester United v Everton
16/03/2024 15:00 Manchester United v Sheffield United
30/03/2024 15:00 Brentford v Manchester United
03/04/2024 19:45 Chelsea v Manchester United
06/04/2024 15:00 Manchester United v Liverpool
13/04/2024 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Manchester United
20/04/2024 15:00 Manchester United v Newcastle United
27/04/2024 15:00 Manchester United v Burnley
04/05/2024 15:00 Crystal Palace v Manchester United
11/05/2024 15:00 Manchester United v Arsenal
19/05/2024 16:00 Brighton v Manchester United
