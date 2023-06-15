Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Premier League fixture list has been announced for the upcoming 2023/24 season, with fans now knowing where they’ll be heading on every gameweek and where their critical matches might lie.

On the all-important first day of the season, the champions Manchester City will head to one of the three newly promoted clubs - only one of which start life in the top flight away from home.

There’s also a huge Sunday clash to look forward to between rivals straight out of the so-called big six - who certainly didn’t all live up to that tag last season - and an intriguing start to the weekend itself when Arsenal will look to start fast once again.

Rounding off the opening weekend is the first Monday night clash, which takes place at Old Trafford. Clubs will all be looking to start the season in positive fashion, and though not all of them can or will, the first match is still one to mark on the calendar and eagerly count down towards.

Here are the matches for the first round of the season in full:

11/08/2023 20:00 Burnley v Manchester City

12/08/2023 12:30 Arsenal v Nottingham Forest

12/08/2023 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v West Ham United

12/08/2023 15:00 Brighton v Luton Town

12/08/2023 15:00 Everton v Fulham

12/08/2023 15:00 Sheffield United v Crystal Palace

12/08/2023 17:30 Newcastle United v Aston Villa

13/08/2023 14:00 Brentford v Tottenham Hotspur

13/08/2023 16:30 Chelsea v Liverpool

14/08/2023 20:00 Manchester United v Wolverhampton

The matches come rapidly around again once the season is underway, with each team playing three times in August and four games in total before the first international break of the campaign in September.