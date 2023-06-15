Opening day fixtures 2023/24: Every Premier League match in first round of games
Chelsea host Liverpool, Arsenal are home to Nottingham Forest and Man United entertain Wolves on Monday
The Premier League fixture list has been announced for the upcoming 2023/24 season, with fans now knowing where they’ll be heading on every gameweek and where their critical matches might lie.
On the all-important first day of the season, the champions Manchester City will head to one of the three newly promoted clubs - only one of which start life in the top flight away from home.
There’s also a huge Sunday clash to look forward to between rivals straight out of the so-called big six - who certainly didn’t all live up to that tag last season - and an intriguing start to the weekend itself when Arsenal will look to start fast once again.
Rounding off the opening weekend is the first Monday night clash, which takes place at Old Trafford. Clubs will all be looking to start the season in positive fashion, and though not all of them can or will, the first match is still one to mark on the calendar and eagerly count down towards.
Here are the matches for the first round of the season in full:
- 11/08/2023 20:00 Burnley v Manchester City
- 12/08/2023 12:30 Arsenal v Nottingham Forest
- 12/08/2023 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v West Ham United
- 12/08/2023 15:00 Brighton v Luton Town
- 12/08/2023 15:00 Everton v Fulham
- 12/08/2023 15:00 Sheffield United v Crystal Palace
- 12/08/2023 17:30 Newcastle United v Aston Villa
- 13/08/2023 14:00 Brentford v Tottenham Hotspur
- 13/08/2023 16:30 Chelsea v Liverpool
- 14/08/2023 20:00 Manchester United v Wolverhampton
The matches come rapidly around again once the season is underway, with each team playing three times in August and four games in total before the first international break of the campaign in September.
