TNT Sports reveals first Premier League game after Eurosport merger

The Premier League 2023/24 fixtures have been released and TNT Sports will kick off a new era for the channel on 12 August.

Following a Eurosport merger, BT Sport will change its name to TNT Sports.

And the first match following the rebrand will see Arsenal host Nottingham Forest at Emirates Stadium.

The game will kick off at 12:30pm and will be the second match of the season following Burnley vs champions Man City on Friday 11 August.

Here is the opening round of fixtures for the 2023/24 Premier League season:

Premier League opening weekend 2023/24