TNT Sports reveals first Premier League game after Eurosport merger
The 2023/24 season will see TNT Sports enter the UK market following a BT Sport rebrand
The Premier League 2023/24 fixtures have been released and TNT Sports will kick off a new era for the channel on 12 August.
Following a Eurosport merger, BT Sport will change its name to TNT Sports.
And the first match following the rebrand will see Arsenal host Nottingham Forest at Emirates Stadium.
The game will kick off at 12:30pm and will be the second match of the season following Burnley vs champions Man City on Friday 11 August.
Here is the opening round of fixtures for the 2023/24 Premier League season:
Premier League opening weekend 2023/24
- 11/08/2023 20:00 Burnley v Manchester City
- 12/08/2023 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v West Ham United
- 12/08/2023 12:30 Arsenal v Nottingham Forest
- 12/08/2023 15:00 Brighton v Luton Town
- 12/08/2023 15:00 Everton v Fulham
- 12/08/2023 17:30 Newcastle United v Aston Villa
- 12/08/2023 15:00 Sheffield United v Crystal Palace
- 13/08/2023 14:00 Brentford v Tottenham Hotspur
- 13/08/2023 16:30 Chelsea v Liverpool
- 14/08/2023 20:00 Manchester United v Wolverhampton
