Fulham fixtures released for Premier League 2023/24 season

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Fulham will begin the new Premier League season with a trip to Everton.

Marco Silva worked wonders on Fulham’s first season back in the top flight as the promoted club finished in the top half of the Premier League. Fulham hope to keep the best players, including wanted midfielder Joao Palhinha, while strengthening over the summer to go again.

Fixtures for the 2023/24 campaign were released on Thursday, less than three weeks after the conclusion last season and only five days on from Manchester City securing that historic treble.

Following two seasons disrupted by the Covid pandemic, the most recent campaign was longer than ever to make space for the first Fifa men’s World Cup and also saw fixtures shuffled around following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The 2023/24 season is therefore expected to see a return to a relatively ‘normal’ schedule. However, City’s involvement in December’s Club World Cup in Saudi Arabia will force at least two of their games to be rescheduled.

Fulham’s 2023/24 fixtures

12/08/2023 15:00 Everton v Fulham

19/08/2023 15:00 Fulham v Brentford

26/08/2023 15:00 Arsenal v Fulham

02/09/2023 15:00 Manchester City v Fulham

16/09/2023 15:00 Fulham v Luton Town

23/09/2023 15:00 Crystal Palace v Fulham

30/09/2023 15:00 Fulham v Chelsea

07/10/2023 15:00 Fulham v Sheffield United

21/10/2023 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Fulham

28/10/2023 15:00 Brighton v Fulham

04/11/2023 15:00 Fulham v Manchester United

11/11/2023 15:00 Aston Villa v Fulham

25/11/2023 15:00 Fulham v Wolverhampton

02/12/2023 15:00 Liverpool v Fulham

05/12/2023 19:45 Fulham v Nottingham Forest

09/12/2023 15:00 Fulham v West Ham United

16/12/2023 15:00 Newcastle United v Fulham

23/12/2023 15:00 Fulham v Burnley

26/12/2023 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Fulham

30/12/2023 15:00 Fulham v Arsenal

13/01/2024 15:00 Chelsea v Fulham

30/01/2024 19:45 Fulham v Everton

03/02/2024 15:00 Burnley v Fulham

10/02/2024 15:00 Fulham v A.F.C. Bournemouth

17/02/2024 15:00 Fulham v Aston Villa

24/02/2024 15:00 Manchester United v Fulham

02/03/2024 15:00 Fulham v Brighton

09/03/2024 15:00 Wolverhampton v Fulham

16/03/2024 15:00 Fulham v Tottenham Hotspur

30/03/2024 15:00 Sheffield United v Fulham

02/04/2024 19:45 Nottingham Forest v Fulham

06/04/2024 15:00 Fulham v Newcastle United

13/04/2024 15:00 West Ham United v Fulham

20/04/2024 15:00 Fulham v Liverpool

27/04/2024 15:00 Fulham v Crystal Palace

04/05/2024 15:00 Brentford v Fulham

11/05/2024 15:00 Fulham v Manchester City

19/05/2024 16:00 Luton Town v Fulham