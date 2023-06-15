Fulham fixtures released for Premier League 2023/24 season
The full fixture list for the new season was released on Thursday
Fulham will begin the new Premier League season with a trip to Everton.
Marco Silva worked wonders on Fulham’s first season back in the top flight as the promoted club finished in the top half of the Premier League. Fulham hope to keep the best players, including wanted midfielder Joao Palhinha, while strengthening over the summer to go again.
Fixtures for the 2023/24 campaign were released on Thursday, less than three weeks after the conclusion last season and only five days on from Manchester City securing that historic treble.
Following two seasons disrupted by the Covid pandemic, the most recent campaign was longer than ever to make space for the first Fifa men’s World Cup and also saw fixtures shuffled around following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
The 2023/24 season is therefore expected to see a return to a relatively ‘normal’ schedule. However, City’s involvement in December’s Club World Cup in Saudi Arabia will force at least two of their games to be rescheduled.
Fulham’s 2023/24 fixtures
12/08/2023 15:00 Everton v Fulham
19/08/2023 15:00 Fulham v Brentford
26/08/2023 15:00 Arsenal v Fulham
02/09/2023 15:00 Manchester City v Fulham
16/09/2023 15:00 Fulham v Luton Town
23/09/2023 15:00 Crystal Palace v Fulham
30/09/2023 15:00 Fulham v Chelsea
07/10/2023 15:00 Fulham v Sheffield United
21/10/2023 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Fulham
28/10/2023 15:00 Brighton v Fulham
04/11/2023 15:00 Fulham v Manchester United
11/11/2023 15:00 Aston Villa v Fulham
25/11/2023 15:00 Fulham v Wolverhampton
02/12/2023 15:00 Liverpool v Fulham
05/12/2023 19:45 Fulham v Nottingham Forest
09/12/2023 15:00 Fulham v West Ham United
16/12/2023 15:00 Newcastle United v Fulham
23/12/2023 15:00 Fulham v Burnley
26/12/2023 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Fulham
30/12/2023 15:00 Fulham v Arsenal
13/01/2024 15:00 Chelsea v Fulham
30/01/2024 19:45 Fulham v Everton
03/02/2024 15:00 Burnley v Fulham
10/02/2024 15:00 Fulham v A.F.C. Bournemouth
17/02/2024 15:00 Fulham v Aston Villa
24/02/2024 15:00 Manchester United v Fulham
02/03/2024 15:00 Fulham v Brighton
09/03/2024 15:00 Wolverhampton v Fulham
16/03/2024 15:00 Fulham v Tottenham Hotspur
30/03/2024 15:00 Sheffield United v Fulham
02/04/2024 19:45 Nottingham Forest v Fulham
06/04/2024 15:00 Fulham v Newcastle United
13/04/2024 15:00 West Ham United v Fulham
20/04/2024 15:00 Fulham v Liverpool
27/04/2024 15:00 Fulham v Crystal Palace
04/05/2024 15:00 Brentford v Fulham
11/05/2024 15:00 Fulham v Manchester City
19/05/2024 16:00 Luton Town v Fulham
