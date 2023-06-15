Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The 2022/23 campaign has barely finished and Luton Town’s fans’ celebrations probably haven’t yet fully finished - but already it’s time to look ahead at the new English Football League campaign and the three EFL divisions.

In the Championship, Leeds United will be among the front-runners after their relegation, down from the top flight along with Southampton and Leicester City. They’ll be joined by returning faces to the second tier, with Ipswich Town promoted from League One alongside Sheffield Wednesday and Plymouth - who clocked up a massive 101 points last term.

Further down the league ladder, all eyes will be on Wrexham as they make a return to League Two, under the ownership of Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

Each of those 72 clubs will find out their fixtures for the 2023/24 season later this month, while we already have dates for the EFL Cup and the play-off finals too.

Here’s all the information you need to know.

When are the EFL fixtures released?

The fixtures for the 2023/24 EFL season, covering the Championship, League One and League Two, will be released on Thursday 22 June. All fixtures will be confirmed at once.

What is the schedule for the 2023/24 season?

As usual, the EFL calendar begins a week before the Premier League season does, with the three football leagues carrying more clubs in them and thus needing more time to fit in additional matches.

The regular seasons will begin on Saturday 5 August 2023 and are due to finish by Sunday 5 May or Sunday 12 May 2024.

Then it’s on to the play-offs in each of the three leagues, with the play-off final dates set as follows:

League One Play-Off Final - Saturday 18 May 2024

League Two Play-Off Final - Sunday 19 May 2024

Championship Play-Off Final - Sunday 26 May 2024

What about the EFL Cup?

Fans of lower-league teams always have hope for silverware in any given campaign, thanks to the EFL Cup.

This season the dates for games and an eight-match run to Wembley are as follows:

EFL Trophy Group Stage MD 1 - w/c 4 September 2023

EFL Trophy Group Stage MD 2 - w/c 9 October 2023

EFL Trophy Group Stage MD 3 - w/c 11 November 2023

EFL Trophy Round of 32 - w/c 4 December 2023

EFL Trophy Round of 16 - w/c 8 January 2024

EFL Trophy Quarter-Final - w/c 29 January 2024

EFL Trophy Semi-Final - w/c 19 February 2024

EFL Trophy Final - Sunday 7 April 2024

The Carabao Cup, also known as the League Cup, is also an EFL-run competition. The full schedule for that competition can be found here.