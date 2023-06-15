Chelsea fixtures released for Premier League 2023/24 season

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Chelsea will begin the new Premier League season with the visit of Liverpool.

It was a bruising first year in charge for new owner Todd Boehly and he will hope the appointment of Mauricio Pochettino brings stability and much-improved results. Chelsea are expected to embark on a clearout of fringe players to thin down a bloated squad.

Fixtures for the 2023/24 campaign were released on Thursday, less than three weeks after the conclusion last season and only five days on from Manchester City securing that historic treble.

Following two seasons disrupted by the Covid pandemic, the most recent campaign was longer than ever to make space for the first Fifa men’s World Cup and also saw fixtures shuffled around following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The 2023/24 season is therefore expected to see a return to a relatively ‘normal’ schedule. However, City’s involvement in December’s Club World Cup in Saudi Arabia will force at least two of their games to be rescheduled.

Chelsea’s 2023/24 fixtures

13/08/2023 16:30 Chelsea v Liverpool

19/08/2023 15:00 West Ham United v Chelsea

26/08/2023 15:00 Chelsea v Luton Town

02/09/2023 15:00 Chelsea v Nottingham Forest

16/09/2023 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Chelsea

23/09/2023 15:00 Chelsea v Aston Villa

30/09/2023 15:00 Fulham v Chelsea

07/10/2023 15:00 Burnley v Chelsea

21/10/2023 15:00 Chelsea v Arsenal

28/10/2023 15:00 Chelsea v Brentford

04/11/2023 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea

11/11/2023 15:00 Chelsea v Manchester City

25/11/2023 15:00 Newcastle United v Chelsea

02/12/2023 15:00 Chelsea v Brighton

06/12/2023 20:00 Manchester United v Chelsea

09/12/2023 15:00 Everton v Chelsea

16/12/2023 15:00 Chelsea v Sheffield United

23/12/2023 15:00 Wolverhampton v Chelsea

26/12/2023 15:00 Chelsea v Crystal Palace

30/12/2023 15:00 Luton Town v Chelsea

13/01/2024 15:00 Chelsea v Fulham

31/01/2024 20:00 Liverpool v Chelsea

03/02/2024 15:00 Chelsea v Wolverhampton

10/02/2024 15:00 Crystal Palace v Chelsea

17/02/2024 15:00 Manchester City v Chelsea

24/02/2024 15:00 Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur

02/03/2024 15:00 Brentford v Chelsea

09/03/2024 15:00 Chelsea v Newcastle United

16/03/2024 15:00 Arsenal v Chelsea

30/03/2024 15:00 Chelsea v Burnley

03/04/2024 19:45 Chelsea v Manchester United

06/04/2024 15:00 Sheffield United v Chelsea

13/04/2024 15:00 Chelsea v Everton

20/04/2024 15:00 Brighton v Chelsea

27/04/2024 15:00 Aston Villa v Chelsea

04/05/2024 15:00 Chelsea v West Ham United

11/05/2024 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Chelsea

19/05/2024 16:00 Chelsea v A.F.C. Bournemouth