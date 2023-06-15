Chelsea fixtures released for Premier League 2023/24 season
The full fixture list for the new season was released on Thursday
Chelsea will begin the new Premier League season with the visit of Liverpool.
It was a bruising first year in charge for new owner Todd Boehly and he will hope the appointment of Mauricio Pochettino brings stability and much-improved results. Chelsea are expected to embark on a clearout of fringe players to thin down a bloated squad.
Fixtures for the 2023/24 campaign were released on Thursday, less than three weeks after the conclusion last season and only five days on from Manchester City securing that historic treble.
Following two seasons disrupted by the Covid pandemic, the most recent campaign was longer than ever to make space for the first Fifa men’s World Cup and also saw fixtures shuffled around following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
The 2023/24 season is therefore expected to see a return to a relatively ‘normal’ schedule. However, City’s involvement in December’s Club World Cup in Saudi Arabia will force at least two of their games to be rescheduled.
Chelsea’s 2023/24 fixtures
13/08/2023 16:30 Chelsea v Liverpool
19/08/2023 15:00 West Ham United v Chelsea
26/08/2023 15:00 Chelsea v Luton Town
02/09/2023 15:00 Chelsea v Nottingham Forest
16/09/2023 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Chelsea
23/09/2023 15:00 Chelsea v Aston Villa
30/09/2023 15:00 Fulham v Chelsea
07/10/2023 15:00 Burnley v Chelsea
21/10/2023 15:00 Chelsea v Arsenal
28/10/2023 15:00 Chelsea v Brentford
04/11/2023 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea
11/11/2023 15:00 Chelsea v Manchester City
25/11/2023 15:00 Newcastle United v Chelsea
02/12/2023 15:00 Chelsea v Brighton
06/12/2023 20:00 Manchester United v Chelsea
09/12/2023 15:00 Everton v Chelsea
16/12/2023 15:00 Chelsea v Sheffield United
23/12/2023 15:00 Wolverhampton v Chelsea
26/12/2023 15:00 Chelsea v Crystal Palace
30/12/2023 15:00 Luton Town v Chelsea
13/01/2024 15:00 Chelsea v Fulham
31/01/2024 20:00 Liverpool v Chelsea
03/02/2024 15:00 Chelsea v Wolverhampton
10/02/2024 15:00 Crystal Palace v Chelsea
17/02/2024 15:00 Manchester City v Chelsea
24/02/2024 15:00 Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur
02/03/2024 15:00 Brentford v Chelsea
09/03/2024 15:00 Chelsea v Newcastle United
16/03/2024 15:00 Arsenal v Chelsea
30/03/2024 15:00 Chelsea v Burnley
03/04/2024 19:45 Chelsea v Manchester United
06/04/2024 15:00 Sheffield United v Chelsea
13/04/2024 15:00 Chelsea v Everton
20/04/2024 15:00 Brighton v Chelsea
27/04/2024 15:00 Aston Villa v Chelsea
04/05/2024 15:00 Chelsea v West Ham United
11/05/2024 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Chelsea
19/05/2024 16:00 Chelsea v A.F.C. Bournemouth
