Everton fixtures released for Premier League 2023/24 season
The full fixture list for the new season was released on Thursday
Everton will begin the new Premier League season with the visit of Fulham to Goodison Park.
Fixtures for the 2023/24 campaign were released on Thursday, less than three weeks after the conclusion last season and only five days on from Manchester City securing that historic treble.
Following two seasons disrupted by the Covid pandemic, the most recent campaign was longer than ever to make space for the first Fifa men’s World Cup and also saw fixtures shuffled around following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
The 2023/24 season is therefore expected to see a return to a relatively ‘normal’ schedule. However, City’s involvement in December’s Club World Cup in Saudi Arabia will force at least two of their games to be rescheduled.
Everton’s 2023/24 fixtures
12/08/2023 15:00 Everton v Fulham
19/08/2023 15:00 Aston Villa v Everton
26/08/2023 15:00 Everton v Wolverhampton
02/09/2023 15:00 Sheffield United v Everton
16/09/2023 15:00 Everton v Arsenal
23/09/2023 15:00 Brentford v Everton
30/09/2023 15:00 Everton v Luton Town
07/10/2023 15:00 Everton v A.F.C. Bournemouth
21/10/2023 15:00 Liverpool v Everton
28/10/2023 15:00 West Ham United v Everton
04/11/2023 15:00 Everton v Brighton
11/11/2023 15:00 Crystal Palace v Everton
25/11/2023 15:00 Everton v Manchester United
02/12/2023 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Everton
05/12/2023 19:45 Everton v Newcastle United
09/12/2023 15:00 Everton v Chelsea
16/12/2023 15:00 Burnley v Everton
23/12/2023 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Everton
26/12/2023 15:00 Everton v Manchester City
30/12/2023 15:00 Wolverhampton v Everton
13/01/2024 15:00 Everton v Aston Villa
30/01/2024 19:45 Fulham v Everton
03/02/2024 15:00 Everton v Tottenham Hotspur
10/02/2024 15:00 Manchester City v Everton
17/02/2024 15:00 Everton v Crystal Palace
24/02/2024 15:00 Brighton v Everton
02/03/2024 15:00 Everton v West Ham United
09/03/2024 15:00 Manchester United v Everton
16/03/2024 15:00 Everton v Liverpool
30/03/2024 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Everton
03/04/2024 19:45 Newcastle United v Everton
06/04/2024 15:00 Everton v Burnley
13/04/2024 15:00 Chelsea v Everton
20/04/2024 15:00 Everton v Nottingham Forest
27/04/2024 15:00 Everton v Brentford
04/05/2024 15:00 Luton Town v Everton
11/05/2024 15:00 Everton v Sheffield United
19/05/2024 16:00 Arsenal v Everton
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies