Everton fixtures released for Premier League 2023/24 season

Everton will begin the new Premier League season with the visit of Fulham to Goodison Park.

Fixtures for the 2023/24 campaign were released on Thursday, less than three weeks after the conclusion last season and only five days on from Manchester City securing that historic treble.

Following two seasons disrupted by the Covid pandemic, the most recent campaign was longer than ever to make space for the first Fifa men’s World Cup and also saw fixtures shuffled around following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The 2023/24 season is therefore expected to see a return to a relatively ‘normal’ schedule. However, City’s involvement in December’s Club World Cup in Saudi Arabia will force at least two of their games to be rescheduled.

Everton’s 2023/24 fixtures

12/08/2023 15:00 Everton v Fulham

19/08/2023 15:00 Aston Villa v Everton

26/08/2023 15:00 Everton v Wolverhampton

02/09/2023 15:00 Sheffield United v Everton

16/09/2023 15:00 Everton v Arsenal

23/09/2023 15:00 Brentford v Everton

30/09/2023 15:00 Everton v Luton Town

07/10/2023 15:00 Everton v A.F.C. Bournemouth

21/10/2023 15:00 Liverpool v Everton

28/10/2023 15:00 West Ham United v Everton

04/11/2023 15:00 Everton v Brighton

11/11/2023 15:00 Crystal Palace v Everton

25/11/2023 15:00 Everton v Manchester United

02/12/2023 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Everton

05/12/2023 19:45 Everton v Newcastle United

09/12/2023 15:00 Everton v Chelsea

16/12/2023 15:00 Burnley v Everton

23/12/2023 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Everton

26/12/2023 15:00 Everton v Manchester City

30/12/2023 15:00 Wolverhampton v Everton

13/01/2024 15:00 Everton v Aston Villa

30/01/2024 19:45 Fulham v Everton

03/02/2024 15:00 Everton v Tottenham Hotspur

10/02/2024 15:00 Manchester City v Everton

17/02/2024 15:00 Everton v Crystal Palace

24/02/2024 15:00 Brighton v Everton

02/03/2024 15:00 Everton v West Ham United

09/03/2024 15:00 Manchester United v Everton

16/03/2024 15:00 Everton v Liverpool

30/03/2024 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Everton

03/04/2024 19:45 Newcastle United v Everton

06/04/2024 15:00 Everton v Burnley

13/04/2024 15:00 Chelsea v Everton

20/04/2024 15:00 Everton v Nottingham Forest

27/04/2024 15:00 Everton v Brentford

04/05/2024 15:00 Luton Town v Everton

11/05/2024 15:00 Everton v Sheffield United

19/05/2024 16:00 Arsenal v Everton