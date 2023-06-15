Luton Town fixtures released for Premier League 2023/24 season
The full fixture list for the new season was released on Thursday
Luton Town will begin the new Premier League season with a trip to Brighton.
Luton have been on a relentless march of progress over the past decade and now finally get their chance in the Premier League, having won a dramatic Championship play-off final last month.
Fixtures for the 2023/24 campaign were released on Thursday, less than three weeks after the conclusion last season and only five days on from Manchester City securing that historic treble.
Following two seasons disrupted by the Covid pandemic, the most recent campaign was longer than ever to make space for the first Fifa men’s World Cup and also saw fixtures shuffled around following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
The 2023/24 season is therefore expected to see a return to a relatively ‘normal’ schedule. However, City’s involvement in December’s Club World Cup in Saudi Arabia will force at least two of their games to be rescheduled.
Luton Town’s 2023/24 fixtures
12/08/2023 15:00 Brighton v Luton Town
19/08/2023 15:00 Luton Town v Burnley
26/08/2023 15:00 Chelsea v Luton Town
02/09/2023 15:00 Luton Town v West Ham United
16/09/2023 15:00 Fulham v Luton Town
23/09/2023 15:00 Luton Town v Wolverhampton
30/09/2023 15:00 Everton v Luton Town
07/10/2023 15:00 Luton Town v Tottenham Hotspur
21/10/2023 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Luton Town
28/10/2023 15:00 Aston Villa v Luton Town
04/11/2023 15:00 Luton Town v Liverpool
11/11/2023 15:00 Manchester United v Luton Town
25/11/2023 15:00 Luton Town v Crystal Palace
02/12/2023 15:00 Brentford v Luton Town
05/12/2023 19:45 Luton Town v Arsenal
09/12/2023 15:00 Luton Town v Manchester City
16/12/2023 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Luton Town
23/12/2023 15:00 Luton Town v Newcastle United
26/12/2023 15:00 Sheffield United v Luton Town
30/12/2023 15:00 Luton Town v Chelsea
13/01/2024 15:00 Burnley v Luton Town
30/01/2024 19:45 Luton Town v Brighton
03/02/2024 15:00 Newcastle United v Luton Town
10/02/2024 15:00 Luton Town v Sheffield United
17/02/2024 15:00 Luton Town v Manchester United
24/02/2024 15:00 Liverpool v Luton Town
02/03/2024 15:00 Luton Town v Aston Villa
09/03/2024 15:00 Crystal Palace v Luton Town
16/03/2024 15:00 Luton Town v Nottingham Forest
30/03/2024 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Luton Town
02/04/2024 19:45 Arsenal v Luton Town
06/04/2024 15:00 Luton Town v A.F.C. Bournemouth
13/04/2024 15:00 Manchester City v Luton Town
20/04/2024 15:00 Luton Town v Brentford
27/04/2024 15:00 Wolverhampton v Luton Town
04/05/2024 15:00 Luton Town v Everton
11/05/2024 15:00 West Ham United v Luton Town
19/05/2024 16:00 Luton Town v Fulham
