Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Luton Town will begin the new Premier League season with a trip to Brighton.

Luton have been on a relentless march of progress over the past decade and now finally get their chance in the Premier League, having won a dramatic Championship play-off final last month.

Fixtures for the 2023/24 campaign were released on Thursday, less than three weeks after the conclusion last season and only five days on from Manchester City securing that historic treble.

Following two seasons disrupted by the Covid pandemic, the most recent campaign was longer than ever to make space for the first Fifa men’s World Cup and also saw fixtures shuffled around following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The 2023/24 season is therefore expected to see a return to a relatively ‘normal’ schedule. However, City’s involvement in December’s Club World Cup in Saudi Arabia will force at least two of their games to be rescheduled.

Luton Town’s 2023/24 fixtures

12/08/2023 15:00 Brighton v Luton Town

19/08/2023 15:00 Luton Town v Burnley

26/08/2023 15:00 Chelsea v Luton Town

02/09/2023 15:00 Luton Town v West Ham United

16/09/2023 15:00 Fulham v Luton Town

23/09/2023 15:00 Luton Town v Wolverhampton

30/09/2023 15:00 Everton v Luton Town

07/10/2023 15:00 Luton Town v Tottenham Hotspur

21/10/2023 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Luton Town

28/10/2023 15:00 Aston Villa v Luton Town

04/11/2023 15:00 Luton Town v Liverpool

11/11/2023 15:00 Manchester United v Luton Town

25/11/2023 15:00 Luton Town v Crystal Palace

02/12/2023 15:00 Brentford v Luton Town

05/12/2023 19:45 Luton Town v Arsenal

09/12/2023 15:00 Luton Town v Manchester City

16/12/2023 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Luton Town

23/12/2023 15:00 Luton Town v Newcastle United

26/12/2023 15:00 Sheffield United v Luton Town

30/12/2023 15:00 Luton Town v Chelsea

13/01/2024 15:00 Burnley v Luton Town

30/01/2024 19:45 Luton Town v Brighton

03/02/2024 15:00 Newcastle United v Luton Town

10/02/2024 15:00 Luton Town v Sheffield United

17/02/2024 15:00 Luton Town v Manchester United

24/02/2024 15:00 Liverpool v Luton Town

02/03/2024 15:00 Luton Town v Aston Villa

09/03/2024 15:00 Crystal Palace v Luton Town

16/03/2024 15:00 Luton Town v Nottingham Forest

30/03/2024 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Luton Town

02/04/2024 19:45 Arsenal v Luton Town

06/04/2024 15:00 Luton Town v A.F.C. Bournemouth

13/04/2024 15:00 Manchester City v Luton Town

20/04/2024 15:00 Luton Town v Brentford

27/04/2024 15:00 Wolverhampton v Luton Town

04/05/2024 15:00 Luton Town v Everton

11/05/2024 15:00 West Ham United v Luton Town

19/05/2024 16:00 Luton Town v Fulham