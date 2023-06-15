Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Premier League 2023/24 fixtures have been released and fans can now start to get excited about the new campaign.

One of the first rounds of fixtures supporters will circle in the diary is Boxing Day.

While the round of games either side will form the festive period for each club before a short break for the FA Cup third round.

Here are the three rounds of fixtures for each club around Christmas:

Premier League festive period 2023/24

23/12/2023 15:00 Aston Villa v Sheffield United

23/12/2023 15:00 Crystal Palace v Brighton

23/12/2023 15:00 Fulham v Burnley

23/12/2023 15:00 Liverpool v Arsenal

23/12/2023 15:00 Luton Town v Newcastle United

23/12/2023 15:00 Manchester City v Brentford

23/12/2023 15:00 Nottingham Forest v A.F.C. Bournemouth

23/12/2023 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Everton

23/12/2023 15:00 West Ham United v Manchester United

23/12/2023 15:00 Wolverhampton v Chelsea

26/12/2023 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Fulham

26/12/2023 15:00 Arsenal v West Ham United

26/12/2023 15:00 Brentford v Wolverhampton

26/12/2023 15:00 Brighton v Tottenham Hotspur

26/12/2023 15:00 Burnley v Liverpool

26/12/2023 15:00 Chelsea v Crystal Palace

26/12/2023 15:00 Everton v Manchester City

26/12/2023 15:00 Manchester United v Aston Villa

26/12/2023 15:00 Newcastle United v Nottingham Forest

26/12/2023 15:00 Sheffield United v Luton Town

30/12/2023 15:00 Aston Villa v Burnley

30/12/2023 15:00 Crystal Palace v Brentford

30/12/2023 15:00 Fulham v Arsenal

30/12/2023 15:00 Liverpool v Newcastle United

30/12/2023 15:00 Luton Town v Chelsea

30/12/2023 15:00 Manchester City v Sheffield United

30/12/2023 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Manchester United

30/12/2023 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v A.F.C. Bournemouth

30/12/2023 15:00 West Ham United v Brighton

30/12/2023 15:00 Wolverhampton v Everton

Now the countdown begins for the first round of games with the opener on Friday 11 August.