Boxing Day fixtures 2023/24: Every Premier League match over festive period
The festive period is likely to define many clubs’ seasons in the Premier League
The Premier League 2023/24 fixtures have been released and fans can now start to get excited about the new campaign.
One of the first rounds of fixtures supporters will circle in the diary is Boxing Day.
While the round of games either side will form the festive period for each club before a short break for the FA Cup third round.
Here are the three rounds of fixtures for each club around Christmas:
Premier League festive period 2023/24
- 23/12/2023 15:00 Aston Villa v Sheffield United
- 23/12/2023 15:00 Crystal Palace v Brighton
- 23/12/2023 15:00 Fulham v Burnley
- 23/12/2023 15:00 Liverpool v Arsenal
- 23/12/2023 15:00 Luton Town v Newcastle United
- 23/12/2023 15:00 Manchester City v Brentford
- 23/12/2023 15:00 Nottingham Forest v A.F.C. Bournemouth
- 23/12/2023 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Everton
- 23/12/2023 15:00 West Ham United v Manchester United
- 23/12/2023 15:00 Wolverhampton v Chelsea
- 26/12/2023 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Fulham
- 26/12/2023 15:00 Arsenal v West Ham United
- 26/12/2023 15:00 Brentford v Wolverhampton
- 26/12/2023 15:00 Brighton v Tottenham Hotspur
- 26/12/2023 15:00 Burnley v Liverpool
- 26/12/2023 15:00 Chelsea v Crystal Palace
- 26/12/2023 15:00 Everton v Manchester City
- 26/12/2023 15:00 Manchester United v Aston Villa
- 26/12/2023 15:00 Newcastle United v Nottingham Forest
- 26/12/2023 15:00 Sheffield United v Luton Town
- 30/12/2023 15:00 Aston Villa v Burnley
- 30/12/2023 15:00 Crystal Palace v Brentford
- 30/12/2023 15:00 Fulham v Arsenal
- 30/12/2023 15:00 Liverpool v Newcastle United
- 30/12/2023 15:00 Luton Town v Chelsea
- 30/12/2023 15:00 Manchester City v Sheffield United
- 30/12/2023 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Manchester United
- 30/12/2023 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v A.F.C. Bournemouth
- 30/12/2023 15:00 West Ham United v Brighton
- 30/12/2023 15:00 Wolverhampton v Everton
Now the countdown begins for the first round of games with the opener on Friday 11 August.
