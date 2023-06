Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Premier League 2023/24 season will be defined by its traditional rivalries.

Fans will quickly search for derby dates after the new fixtures were released on Thursday.

Here are the key derby dates for the new campaign:

Premier League derbies 2023/24

19/08/2023 15:00 West Ham United v Chelsea

23/09/2023 15:00 Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur

21/10/2023 15:00 Liverpool v Everton

21/10/2023 15:00 Chelsea v Arsenal

28/10/2023 15:00 Manchester United v Manchester City

04/11/2023 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea

05/12/2023 19:45 Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United

16/12/2023 15:00 Liverpool v Manchester United

23/12/2023 15:00 Crystal Palace v Brighton

26/12/2023 15:00 Arsenal v West Ham United

03/02/2024 15:00 Brighton v Crystal Palace

10/02/2024 15:00 West Ham United v Arsenal

24/02/2024 15:00 Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur

02/03/2024 15:00 Manchester City v Manchester United

16/03/2024 15:00 Everton v Liverpool

16/03/2024 15:00 Arsenal v Chelsea

02/04/2024 19:45 West Ham United v Tottenham Hotspur

06/04/2024 15:00 Manchester United v Liverpool

27/04/2024 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal

04/05/2024 15:00 Chelsea v West Ham United

